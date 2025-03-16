Why we’re bridging gap between old, young pastors –Bishop Wale Oke

Share

National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship Of Nigeria (PFN), His Eminence Bishop (Dr) Francis Wale – Oke in the company of the newly elected executive members spoke recently with some journalists at the Secretariat in Lagos, on efforts in bridging the gap between the older and younger church leaders, the criticisms over his performance in his first term, state of the nation among other burning issues we. CHINYERE ABIAIZEM was there

Congratulations on your re-election. What do you hope to do differently this time?

Now, we will complete the agenda we started. We were doing well, we opened the door for younger generation ministers to come in. We began a massive political education of our people all across the nation. We are going to see what is possible. We are praying for the nation, we are fasting for the nation and things are improving in our nation.

We saw the efforts in bridging the gap between the old leaders and the new leaders, what really prompted this move?

Well, this is because the scriptures say one generation shall praise God’s name to another. Our generation is aging so we want to pass the baton to the younger generation. That is it, so that they can learn from us, grow up, mature and carry the glory that God Has made to rest on Nigeria.

In your first term, there were criticisms that you did not perform, as some tried to compare you to your predecessors. Some also said you had low engagement with the media- not holding press conferences, not granting interviews, not placing adverts and others. What specifically are your dreams and aspirations for PFN for the next four years?

I thank you, I should let my Deputy (National Deputy President, Dr. Cosmas Ilechukwu) who was part of the past administration, answer your question.

Deputy: You are aware that some of those criticisms were completely unfounded. They cannot be supported with any meaningful facts. This is because we spoke to the press, quite a number of you here were present during the time when we interacted with the press. We made a lot of press releases, buying pages in newspapers to do that a couple of times. And of course, in terms of achievement, we are not here to present our score sheet to the public, but the fact that the president was returned is proof that those criticisms were unfounded. This is because I do not know what was there that remained to be achieved that was not achieved by the past administration. Every important agenda on their plate was completely executed and with the touch of excellence.

We just finished a meeting here where we itemized a good number of things we are going to embark upon in the next four years, all of which we must intelligently and holistically attend to. Part of which is to enhance our political education among our members through the Directorate for Politics and Governance to equip PFN, putting PFN at the cutting edge of the political life of this country. We are no longer going to sit on the margins and allow other people to run the show.

We are encouraging our members to get ready to participate as actively as anybody else can in politics. We have a lot to contribute, you know, in terms of morality, righteousness, public righteousness and what have you. We have quite a lot to contribute to the Nigerian polity.

We are on that and of course, you may have heard of the legacy project which the former administration started, which is continuing in this tenure, whereby we have purchased about 7,000 square meters of land in Abuja. We are about to begin to build the PFN legacy, and of course, you also know about the first ever colloquium the PFN had, which drew international attention. These are all the ideas of the immediate past administration. There is no justification for the criticisms. We proved them wrong and of course, God knows that we did right. He knew that we did not blow our trumpets, but we did it right, and he returned us to continue the good work without quarrels.

You talked about unity, and it is said that politicians use religion as a tool of division especially during elections, how does PFN intend uniting Nigerians ahead of the 2027 election and beyond? We

The National Secretary (Bishop David Bakare) will answer.

Bakare: The issue of unity in Nigeria is very important. It is not only a matter of the church. Every sector, every segment of Nigeria is in one camp or the other. Both as Nigerians and as religious leaders, we do know that the unity of our nation is a prerequisite for a lot of developments and progress that our nation can make.

It is going to be part of what we are going to concentrate on using our pulpits to encourage unity of our nation, using our political education to encourage our people about it and to even make sure that in our activities as a fellowship, an arm of the body of Christ in Nigeria, we encourage our people to see that unity is a key factor of the progress that we look for in Nigeria. You do know, everybody knows in Nigeria, the harm that disunity can cause us -tribal issues, class issues etc.

We know the definite trouble it has caused Nigeria in the past, and it is likely to do more. We are determined that by prayer, by the kind of thing you saw us do during our last biannual conference, which was the colloquium, we are going to use also our pulpit to preach it, to teach it, to explain it, to educate the people, and to pray towards it. This way, we know we can do much.

There are concerns over PFN’s public image and what some alleged weird things some known Pentecostal pastors say, what mechanism is the PFN is using to address these?

The Publicity Secretary will answer this.

Publicity Secretary (Dr. Sylvanus Ukafia): The fellowship itself is a community of very strong and independent churches with founders coming from very different backgrounds of training and teachings as well. It is important for us to understand that as much as the fellowship is interested in ensuring that her image is preserved, there are certain individuals who may be Pentecostal in practice, but may not be full members of the fellowship. In cases like that, it can be very challenging to handle issues that you have just mentioned. However, the fellowship is clear on her doctrines, on her belief, and the things that she pursues.

One is that we believe in the tenets of scriptures. What the scriptures have laid down for us as fundamental to the principles of PFN. The principle of tithing, the principle of giving, and the principle of sacrifice. Anybody who derails from these teachings, you can be so assured that they will be coming from different dimensions.

But for us as a fellowship, it is something that we hold to be true, as we have them in scriptures. And the fellowship is guided by the principles of the scriptures. The image of the fellowship is secured on the premise of the teachings of our founding fathers, the teachings of our prominent church leaders that subscribe to the fellowship and that are full-fledged members of the fellowship. Of course, it is difficult to regulate everybody who claims to be Pentecostal in their practice and in their nature.

It is very difficult to regulate everybody. Somebody made a statement recently that Jesus said, allow the wheat and the tares to grow together, in the future, the master will separate the two at different times. But this is what we believe. We believe that as a fellowship, we hold to be true the tenets of scriptures. It is on the basis and the premise of those tenets of scriptures that we profess and we confess our faith and our doctrines.

National President: By the way, we initiated a move. We call it the PFN Revalidation Exercise. By it, we want to sanction people who claim to be PFN members who are erring in doctrine and the teachings of the scriptures. Then we want to take a public stand against people who claim to be PFN and they are not part of it. We are aware of what is happening and we are making moves and taking steps to deal with that in order to protect the name of our great fellowship. You will soon begin to see the results.

There are talks on the closure of schools in the North, because of the fasting, though some say it is not new. What do you say to this?

Our comment is that the education of our children is fundamental to their future progress and greatness of our nation, and it should not be tampered with in any way. The idea of closing down schoolsq for as long as one whole month because of a religious celebration is inimical to the progress of our nation and should be discouraged. Our research has shown that even in Saudi Arabia, where Islam originated from, they don’t do it. They don’t close schools down for Ramadan. So we shouldn’t be more Catholic than the Pope. We should practice our religion with wisdom and grace, bearing in mind the future of our children.

We want to advise the governors that have done that to reconsider their stand and to make sure that the future of our children are not jeopardized. This kind of policy is unfortunate that this is happening in a region of our nation that is struggling to catch up with other regions educationally. The governors should be doing things that will advance the cause of our children’s education, not anything that will retard it. We are praying for the governors, that God will give them wisdom so that such things will not happen again in the process of educating our children.

Any further advice for the government?

The economy should be looked into and we should move away from the consumer economy to the product economy. Let’s manufacture what we use, our clothes. Why must we be importing clothes that we can produce in Nigeria? Why must we be importing food we can produce in Nigeria? Let’s not use our scarce foreign reserves to fund things we can do in Nigeria. The government should invest heavily in the agricultural sector so that there will be food security for our nation.

The government should see to the further reduction in the cost of petroleum products so that the concomitant effect on transport and prices of commodities can be ameliorated. Let’s move away from the consumer economy to the product economy. Let’s invest in the agricultural sector and let’s bring down the price of petroleum products. In this regard, I commend Alhaji Aliko Dangote for what he is doing to help the government in reducing the price of oil products. God bless him and continue to prosper him.

