Why We’re Amending MOFI Act – Abbas

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday said the law establishing the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) must be strengthened to enable the agency operate more transparently and efficiently on behalf of the Federal Government.

Speaking at the public hearing organized by the House Committee on Public Assets at the National Assembly, Abbas emphasized the importance of reviewing and updating the MOFI Act to align with current financial realities and global best practices.

“We are here today as part of our critical legislative responsibility to review and deliberate on the amendment of the finance law, to reposition MOFI in compliance with extant financial regulations,” he said.

“Established in 1959 and updated in 2004, the current law empowers MOFI to enter into commercial transactions on behalf of the Federal Government. However, the agency has consistently failed to act in line with these laws and best practices, necessitating a stronger legal framework to enhance its transparency and effectiveness.”

The Speaker formally welcomed participants to the public hearing on A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Ministry of Finance Incorporated Act, Cap M229, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, and to Enact the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (Establishment, Etc.) Act.

He described the hearing as a significant step toward restructuring Nigeria’s finance sector, expressing hope that the deliberations would lead to swift legislative action.

Also speaking, Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, Hon. James Faleke, traced the origin of MOFI to 1959, when it was created as a corporate sole to manage federal investments, estates, and rights, acquire holdings, dispose of property, and secure loan repayments through commercial contracts.

Faleke noted that MOFI underwent a strategic restructuring in 2023, transforming it from a passive asset holder into an active investment institution modeled after global benchmarks such as Temasek Holdings of Singapore.

“MOFI now manages critical investment portfolios in sectors including energy, infrastructure, financial services, and emerging industries,” he said.

He explained that under Section 29 (3)-(5) of the Finance Act 2023, MOFI was formally established as a corporation, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointing a new Board and Management team led by Dr. Armstrong Ume Takang as Managing Director/CEO.

The agency was also moved from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation to operate independently, in order to improve asset management and accountability.

Faleke described the proposed amendment as a necessary response to current economic realities and a vital legislative step to optimize MOFI’s performance in line with international standards.

He further cited the constitutional and procedural authority of the National Assembly to amend the MOFI Act, noting that the Committee on Finance has jurisdiction over the Ministry of Finance and its parastatals, including institutions handling government investments in banks and statutory corporations.

“This public hearing is intended to gather input from MOFI, stakeholders, and the general public to enhance the agency’s performance and ensure it delivers greater revenue generation for sustainable national development,” Faleke added.

