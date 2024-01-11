Why We’ll Continue To Encourage Investors, Youths – Makinde

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Thursday, said his administration will continue to create a conducive and enabling environment for investors with great ideas to move the state forward irrespective of political affiliations or differences.

The governor in a press release signed by Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the governor’s Special Adviser, Media, equally maintained that the state government would continue to encourage youths in the state, noting that the future of Nigeria rests on its youths.

Governor Makinde stated this while commissioning the Omoluabi FM in Ibadan.

He said that due to his administration’s commitment to creating an environment where businesses can thrive, the number of radio stations he met on the ground has nearly tripled.

The governor added that his government has been able to build a modern Oyo State, which has attracted more investors and businesses in major corridors of the state.

He said: “In the past three weeks, this is the second radio station that we will be declaring open. On the 27th of December, I declared the Dynasty FM Station in Oyo, owned by the Ajisafes. And today, we are declaring Omoluabi 87.7 FM open.

“When this administration came in, we met roughly 20 radio stations and we have moved to almost triple the number we met on ground.

“One unique thing about this place is the youthful members of staff and management. It is extremely important to us and it is an opportunity for you guys to set the tone.

“I started my business at the age of 29 and I have been paying salaries rather than receiving since then. I am now 56. So, it is an avenue for you to prove that the future of Nigeria, indeed, is the youthful population, because you have the energy and the intellect. So, in Oyo State, we will continue to encourage our youths.”

The governor lauded the founder of the radio station, a former Minister of Youth and Sports, Chief Sunday Dare, for the heavy investments in the business, stating that his government would continue to encourage investors.

He added that the state government would provide adequate security and lighting around the area.

According to Governor Makinde, political differences should not be allowed to affect businesses negatively. He urged political loyalists to embrace peace and stop creating political wars among politicians, stressing that no politician is worth dying for.

“I am glad to be here to support my brother and it has nothing to do with politics.

“We will continue to create a conducive atmosphere where we can all interact irrespective of party affiliations. Government and players will come and go but our state will remain.”

Speaking earlier, Chief Dare thanked the governor and the government for their support while setting up the radio station and equally for embracing privatisation.

Earlier in his welcome address, the General Manager of the radio station, Mr Stephen Adedigba, said the station is a youth-driven initiative and that it would uphold integrity.

The event had in attendance a former deputy governor of Oyo State, Chief Moses Alake Adeyemo; former Speakers of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Akin Onigbinde (SAN) and Rt. Hon. Asimiyu Niran Alarape; Secretary to the State Government, Professor Olanike Adeyemo; Head of Service, Mrs Bunmi Oni, and commissioners, among other top government functionaries.