Why We Won’t Be Part Of NLC’s Protest – TUC

…says protest unrelated to 14day ultimatum jointly served FG

…proffers 15-point solutions to current hardship

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), has said it may not be a part of the nationwide protest declared by its sister labour movement, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), as it was never included in the process, meeting and declaration of the protest against the economic hardship Nigerians were undergoing.

TUC President, Comrade Festus Osifo who spoke to newsmen on Monday in Abuja, added that the protest was not related to the initial 14-day ultimatum jointly given to the Federal government because of non-implementation of the October 2, 2023 agreements.

He said; “It is where you agree that you want to do something jointly and along the line, you have decided that you are not doing it again, that is opting out. There was no initial agreement to embark on the protest. Whenever we are doing things together, you always see us coming together and addressing you.

“On that particular day the ultimatum for the protest was issued, did you see any member of TUC there? I know a lot of you have read the letter that was leaked. The letter was actually meant for NLC members, but it found its way to the press.

“It was very clearly stated in the letter we were not part of the process. We were not part of the agreement. Abinitio so there is no need to opt out from at all.”

Giving further clarity on the 14 days the ultimatum was jointly issued, the TUC President said; The reason we gave that ultimatum was that the Government signed an agreement with us on October 2, when we looked at that agreement, it was worrisome that nothing has been implemented. In fact, they paid a wage award just once, for September.

“We looked at that document, there are low-hanging fruits and the wage award was the last thing that the government should do. Visitation to the refinery. It was also there in that agreement. But when we issued the 14-day ultimatum, the government were not even ready to take also the refinery. So we’re now wondering, are they just giving us stories that are not right, that we need to find out what is happening?

“So that was why we served an ultimatum jointly. Normally when you serve an ultimatum, you give like 14 days or one month. If the person you served the ultimatum just go to sleep and say whatever.

“Then it will embolden you to say these people are calling us bluff. Then we need to call them to order. But when you serve an ultimatum?

“The review of that ultimatum is supposed to be two or three days before the end of that ultimatum. Is not four or five days after you give an ultimatum, you still have like some days more.

“So when we issued that ultimatum, the government invited us we started engaging and we told them the quick wins that must be achieved if you want us not to go on strike. So a meeting was held on Monday. The ultimatum was served on Thursday and a meeting was held on Monday. So when we had that meeting, we went through everything and we told them you have not done this, you have not done that.

“They said okay, fine. That they are going to act. Remember before the ultimatum was given, one monthly wage award was paid: in September. But as we speak today, before the expiration of that ultimatum they paid 4 months addition.

“Remember we had a challenge with RTEAN. We went to Lagos, we protested and it was part of the agreement with the government. But as we speak within the life of that ultimatum, the RTEAN issue has been completely resolved. Then visitation to the refinery, with the life of the ultimatum also, the government fixed a date and we visited the refinery.

“We also said the money you owe ASUU must be paid. And as of today, we have also learnt that they have paid 4 months. So we gave an ultimatum earlier because we didn’t see any level of demonstrations but as of today, they have started doing some work on the agreements.

“So if you give an ultimatum to say; if you don’t do this I will do that. If the other party does its own part, then you now have to also sit down to review. However, the protest that is being called by the NLC is not related to the ultimatum that we jointly gave. What we were told by NLC is that the protest is not related to the ultimatum that was given jointly.”

Osifo further revealed that the leadership of the TUC has issued 15 solution demands to aid the government put an end to the worsening economic hardship and reviving the country’s economy.

They include: “determination of the real value of the naira, new minimum wage, the custom exchange rate for goods used in manufacturing; clamp down on speculative trading in the foreign exchange market; patronizing made in Nigeria goods; strengthening the economic management team, disregarding dictate of IMF and World Bank; effective supervision of bank activities by CBN.

Others were: curbing crude oil theft and Increasing Investment in enhancing oil and gas production, curbing Insecurity for farmers to return to farm, temporary Importation of food from abroad, and local refineries of crude oil.

“Like I’ve said repeatedly, in the trade union movement, you have a toolbox with different tools that you can use in calling government to order. First of all, you engage with what you think is superior information, and that is what we have put together today.

“We will engage the government with the solution points we listed here today. We will push the government, discuss with them, have conversations with them, have meetings with them, and proffer the solutions that we have put forward.

“Some of these solutions are for immediate implementation. Some are for medium-term implementation, while others are for long term. That means some of them may not be implemented in one year but we believe that those ones that can be implemented immediately should be done. I believe that if the government goes ahead to do those things. most of the problems that we are facing today, will be eased off.

“Look at what we wrote there as number one. We are not proffering solutions that are not practicable. It is a solution that is feasible, a solution that is possible. If the number one alone is implemented, I can tell you that the high cost of living we are facing today will reduce.”