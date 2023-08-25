Why We Want Student’s Loan Act Amended – Reps

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has stated that there is a need for the Student’s Loans Act to be amended to create seamless access to every deserving Nigerian student.

Speaking while declaring the legislative summit on student loans and access to higher education in Abuja open, the Speaker said education is integral to the development of any nation.

Represented by Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, the Hon. Abbas noted, “I welcome our guests and stakeholders in the education sector to the House of Representatives for this important summit aimed at addressing the issues emanating from the Student Loan Act 2023 – a law that promotes more equitable access to quality higher education for our children.

“This Summit has been organised by the committee to undertake comprehensive consideration of the areas of concern in the Students Loan Act as well as all issues of government intervention in education and access to quality education for Nigerian children.

“You have all been invited to make suggestions to ensure that the 10th House responds to the yearnings of our people through legislative actions.

“The task before this ad-hoc committee is to listen to you as stakeholders, as you share your experiences, knowledge, and expectations from the National Assembly and report back to the House with far-reaching recommendations to enable the House and indeed the National Assembly to make the necessary amendments in the Student’s Loans Act for the benefit of our children.

“Education is integral to the development of any nation, and no country can afford to toy with the future of its young people. The legislature, as you know, plays a crucial role in providing access to quality education in the country.

“Our role in this regard is multifaceted. It involves enacting laws and policies that govern education, allocating resources, and overseeing the implementation of these policies and laws as well as the utilization of appropriated funds.

“Through these actions, the legislature contributes significantly to creating an enabling environment for quality education and ensuring that the right to education is upheld for all Nigerians. In this respect, the Student Loan Act is a transformational piece of legislation”.

Continuing, he explained “This is quite critical given that education is considered a fundamental right in Nigeria. The legislature as custodians and defenders of citizens’ rights, play an essential role in safeguarding this right. This informed the initiation and passage of the Student Loan Act by the 9th House of Representatives”

He said “The purpose was to create seamless access to credit facilities for quality higher education. The legislation finds its relevance in the recognition that one of the key barriers to accessing higher education is the high cost associated with tuition fees, accommodation, textbooks, and other educational expenses.

“Many talented and deserving students are unable to afford these costs, leading to a significant disparity in educational opportunities. As a result,

we are witnessing a situation where only a privileged few can access quality higher education while the majority struggle to make ends meet. Contrarily, we cannot afford to have the majority of our citizens uneducated.

“The Student Loan Act is a legislative framework designed to address the financial challenges faced by young Nigerians to accessing higher quality education. By accessing credit facilities, the Act aims to ensure that deserving students are not denied educational opportunities due to financial constraints.

“However, concerns have been raised about the conditions for accessing the loan as contained in the Act. It is feared that these conditions might hamper the good intentions of the legislature, which is to create access for as many Nigerians as possible who desire quality higher education.

“It is due to this fact that the summit was convened to harness the opinions of stakeholders and experts on the improvement of the Act.

“The proposal for this review and possible amendments to the Act was presented to the 10th House of Representatives after our inauguration and this ad hoc committee was constituted in this regard. This singular action demonstrates our commitment to creating equitable access to quality higher education for young people in Nigeria”.