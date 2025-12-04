Why We Want ‘Insurance’ Removed From Our Name –NSITF

The Managing Director/Chief Executive of the National Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Oluwaseun Faleye, has said the proposed removal of the term ‘Insurance’ from the NSITF is welcomed because it impedes the acceptance of Employees’ Compensation Scheme.

He said the removal of the term ‘Insurance’ reflects stakeholder feedback gathered over several years. He said: “In many cultural settings, the term impeded acceptance of the Employees’ Compensation Scheme.

“This is contained in the memoranda presented by the managing director to the public hearing for the enactment of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund Bill, 2025 at the National Assembly.

“The new name also positions the Fund to administer additional ILOrecognised contingencies of social security should Nigeria domesticate those areas in the future.”

Commending the lawmakers, the MD noted that the Nigeria Social Security Trust Fund Bill, 2025, represents a new dawn for workers, employers, and the social protection system in Nigeria.

“Following the enactment of the Pension Reform Act (PRA), 2014, major elements of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund mandate under the NSITF Act, such as the contributory pension, were transferred to the National Pension Commission.

“However, Sections 84(2) and (3) of the PRA 2014 clearly provide that the NSITF shall continue to deliver social security insurance services, excluding pensions, to all eligible Nigerian citizens and legally resident workers, in accordance with the NSITF Act.