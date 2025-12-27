Why We Want Database For Our Members – Lagos APC

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced plans to create a comprehensive database for its members across the state.

According to the party’s Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, the initiative is aimed at effective planning and ensuring that committed party members are properly identified and rewarded.

Ojelabi disclosed this while speaking at an end of the year media briefing held on Friday at the party’s secretariat in Ikeja. He said the APC is well positioned to retain power, noting that the performance of its public office holders across the board has continued to attract members from other political parties.

“We want to have a database of our party members. We want to ensure that we go into the next general elections fully prepared. We want to have statistical data of the actual members of our party.

“The National Executive Council of our party has also decided that membership must be meaningful. If you are a member of the APC and you don’t have a Permanent Voter Card (PVC), of what value are you?

That is why we are embarking on e-registration of party members,” he said. He explained that both new and existing members would be captured in the exercise.

“Whether you are joining the party for the first time or you are already a member, you will be registered electronically. Existing members will also undergo revalidation.

“The registration will take place in all the 245 wards recognised by the party constitution, starting from January 5, by the grace of God,” Ojelabi added.

The party chairman also urged Nigerians to continue praying for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stressing that peace remains a major requirement for national development.