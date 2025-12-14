Why We Visited Obasanjo In Abeokuta – PDP’s Turaki

The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Tanimu Turaki, alongside other leaders of the party, on Saturday, paid a visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his penthouse residence, located within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Others in the entourage of the PDP National Chairman include former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu; Deputy National Chairman, Taofeek Arapaja; former governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang; and Ambassador Folake MarcusBello, among others.

They were welcomed by the State Chairman of the party, Hon. Abayomi Tella, and other top leaders of the party in Ogun State. The PDP leaders thereafter proceeded to a closed-door meeting with Obasanjo.

Speaking with newsmen after the closed-door meeting, which lasted about 40 minutes, Turaki said the newly elected leadership of the opposition party visited Obasanjo to get his critical support and guidance ahead of the task ahead.

Turaki, who emerged as the factional chairman of the opposition party during the party’s convention recently in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, described Chief Obasanjo as a highly experienced elder statesman and former president under PDP, whose legacy of building strong institutions has really helped to strengthen democratic growth in Nigeria.

The former Minister of Special Duties and InterGovernmental Affairs under former President Goodluck Jonathan said, “Having been allowed to serve, the new leadership of the opposition party thought it wise to visit Obasanjo to drink from his wealth of wisdom and seek his blessings and support for the success of the new administration.”

Turaki said, “Though the task ahead to send the APC government packing in 2027, due to their incompetence and maladministration, might not be a tea party, the frank talk the opposition party leaders had with Obasanjo has further inspired them that the task ahead was not impossible.

“As the newly elected PDP leadership during our recent congress at Ibadan, we came to introduce ourselves to our father, the former president under the PDP administration, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

“I didn’t come alone; the former Senate President and the BOT Chairman of our great party, Senator Adolphus Wabara, is here. Likewise, our National Secretary, the former deputy governor of Oyo State, Alhaji Taofeek Arapaja, is also here.

Two former governors of Niger and Plateau States, Alhaji Muazu Babangida Aliyu and Sen. Jonah Jang, are also part of the entourage, among others.

“We came to thank the former president for his vision and contributions to strengthening our democracy and good governance while he was in power. We came to thank him for helping to build strong institutions that the country is enjoying till today.

“We have also come to see the former president to draw inspiration from him as an oracle; we have come to get guidance, we have come to get advice, and we have equally come to get critical support because if we must succeed in the gargantuan assignment that has been thrust upon our shoulders, then we must come to people like Chief Obasanjo who have the prerequisite experience.

“There is a proverb that says, ‘A woman who started cooking before you must definitely have more broken pots. So we have come to see our father here in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, and we have spoken to Baba, and Baba too has spoken to us, and we are enriched.