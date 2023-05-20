Why We Supported Tinubu As Presidential Candidate –APC NWC

The former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has explained why they supported the Candidature of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Oshiomhole-led NWC was sacked in June 2020 after Oshiomhole was suspended by his ward in Edo State. The NWC members, who spoke to the media on Friday, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to apologise to them for dissolving their Working Committee.

Also, the former NWC members called on the President-elect to revisit their sack as NWC members. Speaking to the media, the former APC Acting National Chairman, NTUFAM Hilliard Eta, said the dissolution of the Oshiomhole-led NWC was unwarranted. Eta said that the reason some party members were against Oshiomhole-led NWC was because of their alleged support for the President-elect, Asiwaju Tinubu. Eta, who spoke at the Unity Fountain in Abuja on the occasion of the countdown to inauguration day, said: “l welcome you most specially to this occasion.

“This occasion is the gathering of political champions of the Comrade Adams Oshiom- hole’s-led National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as we do a countdown to the presidential inauguration. The essence of this gathering is to bring to the fore, the significant roles played by these courageous Nigerians towards the realisation of the presidential project of our President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Needless to state that at the period, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu remained the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, and he never hid his intention to contest for office of the President from anyone.” Eta added: “The constitution of APC is unambiguous on how to elect and or remove any NWC member from office, but did these coup plotters bother to read the constitution of the Party? I doubt it! “There were futile efforts to reconcile the NWC and make it one indivisible body so as to remain focused in party administrator to enable the party prepare for the great task of winning future elections, but, on a daily basis there were quite a lot of distractions from the anti Oshiomhole’s forces.

“Suddenly from the blues, and in a bizarre form, and without being invited to appear before any disciplinary committee, and in complete defiance to APC constitution, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole (then sitting National Chairman) was suspended from the Party by his ward in Edo State. “As we get ready to celebrate on May 29, when our respected President-elect will be inaugurated, it is important to know that this set of NWC members standing before you paid huge sacrifices and became a great conduit to the success story of Asiwaju Presidency. “Gentlemen of the Press, standing before you are men of great courage! “We all know how the President-elect fought the military junta to a standstill and even became a fugitive just to ensure that democracy returns to our father land.’’