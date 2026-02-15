Why We Support Sunday Afolabi Cup –SIFAX Group

SIFAX Group has explained why it continues to back the annual Sunday Afolabi Cup, describing the grassroots football competition as a vital platform for discovering and developing young talents.

The company said its support for the tournament goes beyond sponsorship, stressing that it is part of a broader commitment to youth empowerment, community development and sports growth in Nigeria.

Speaking on the rationale behind the backing of the competition, officials of the conglomerate said the Sunday Afolabi Cup aligns with the group’s longstanding vision of investing in initiatives that create opportunities for young Nigerians.

According to the company, grassroots football remains one of the strongest pathways for social mobility and discipline among youths, particularly in densely populated communities where access to structured sporting platforms is limited.

“We support the Sunday Afolabi Cup because it represents hope and opportunity for young players who may not otherwise have the chance to showcase their abilities,” a representative of the group said.

“There is talent in every community, but without the right platform, many of these talents remain undiscovered.”

SIFAX Group noted that over the years, competitions at the grassroots level have produced players who later advanced to professional clubs and higher levels of the game.

The company added that structured tournaments such as the Sunday Afolabi Cup help instill discipline, teamwork and resilience in participants.

Beyond football development, the group said the competition also promotes positive engagement among youths and reduces exposure to social vices by keeping them productively engaged.