Why We Streamlined Candidates For Olute Vacant Stool – Families

The Olule Ruling House in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State has explained why it reduced the number of princes vying for the Olute of Ute throne, saying the move was aimed at ensuring a smooth and hitch-free succession process.

The stool became vacant following the death of the town’s first-class monarch, Oba Adetunji Oluwole Akinrogbe I, who reigned for 30 years.

From an initial 11–12 aspirants, the ruling house pruned the list to four consensus candidates: Prince Adeusi John Idowu Ajakaye, Prince Olubumi Agbanoja, Prince Abdul Abi Bola Omoloja, and Prince Osebayowa Ben Oju.

Speaking after the screening exercise, Prince Osebayowa said the decision was not about selecting a new monarch but about reducing the number of contestants to avoid division within the family.

“It would be naive for four families to present multiple candidates for one throne. Instead, we agreed that each family should present only one candidate. That is what we did. It is not our duty to select a king—that rests with the appropriate government machinery,” he explained.

He emphasized that the process was transparent and cordial, with candidates and family members, including those from abroad, participating. According to him, the consensus was reached during a July 6 meeting, and two weeks later, on July 20, the families reconvened to present their nominees.

Rejecting claims that a monarch had already been chosen, Osebayowa stressed that the exercise was strictly a family-level screening and not a violation of due process. He also dismissed claims about the existence of a “Deputy Head” of the family, insisting such a position does not exist.

Prince Omoloja, another candidate, recounted that the late Oba Akinrogbe’s reign was marred by disputes, with his burial delayed due to court rulings. He accused two princes, Yaya Omoloja and Sheu Omoloja of spreading falsehood and instigating crises over the succession, urging the government to caution them to avoid a breakdown of law and order.

The meeting, attended by the family secretary and other notable members, ended with a pledge from the four candidates to support whoever eventually emerges as the Olute-elect, with the hope of fostering peace and unity in the community.