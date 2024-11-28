Why We Sponsor Vocational, Entrepreneurial Training – Kwara Gov

Share

…As IVTEC graduates 410 in different skills

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has restated his government’s commitment to investing in technical and vocational education of youth to produce skilled professionals who will not only seek but create jobs.

The Governor spoke in Ajase-Ipo, Irepodun local government at the 5th graduation ceremony of the International Vocational, Entrepreneurship and Technical College (IVTEC).

Of the total 410 trainees who got their certificates in various technical and entrepreneurship fields, 310 were sponsored by the state government under its Youth Empowerment and Employment Generation Scheme (YEEGS).

Some of the programmes they undertook included Electrical and Electronics Technology; Hospitality and Tourism Management; Information Communication Technology (ICT); Welding and Fabrication Technology; Automotive Technology; Building Construction Technology; Entrepreneurship and Vocational Studies; and Heating Ventilation and Air-conditioning Technology.

“Our administration will continue to invest in technical education, youth empowerment and innovation. Our policies and programmes are meant to create a conducive environment for you to thrive, ranging from having access to credit facilities for startups to partnerships with industry leaders for internships and mentorship,” the Governor said through the Commissioner for Tertiary Education Dr Mary Arinde who represented him.

“IVTEC is not just a College. It is a beacon of hope and a testament to the commitment of this administration to prioritize technical and vocational education. The vision behind its establishment was clear to produce skilled professionals who are not only job seekers but job creators”.

This institution has become a model of excellence which continues to contribute to the development of the workforce and economic transformation of the state, the Governor said.

He congratulated the management of the College on the successful host and commended the graduates for their hard work, resilience and determination to excel.

“With the knowledge and skills you acquired you are now part of the global community of investors and problem-solvers,” he added.

Rector of IVTEC, Dr Salihu Yaru, for his part, said the government provided a full tuition fee scholarship and a monthly stipend of N5,000.00 for all beneficiaries for the duration of the programme.

He said over 1,000 youth, drawn from the 16 local governments, have so far been trained through the YEEGS’s interventions, commending Governor AbdulRazaq’s commitment to youth empowerment in the state.

“I wish to salute His Excellency for the provision of Empowerment packages to the beneficiaries to enable them to start their businesses in their respective fields,” he said.

He charged the graduands to put what they have acquired to good use, saying the six-month training and mandatory internship have prepared them to function well on their own.

