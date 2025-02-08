Why We Signed Okoye – Al Masry Director

Share

Al Masry has confirmed the signing of Nigerian forward John Ebuka Okoye from fellow Egyptian Premier League club Ceramica Cleopatra, with an option to extend his short-term contract.

In a statement on the club’s website, Al Masry’s Director, Mr. Kamel Abu Ali, outlined the reasons behind bringing the former MFM star to the team.

“Okoye is a highly skilled player with great potential and ample room for development. His profile offers us a variety of options in the attacking line,” Abu Ali stated.

“We’re delighted to welcome him, but most importantly, the player was eager to join Al Masry. Enthusiastic players often deliver their best performances, and we believe that, with the support of our passionate fans, he will soon find the back of the net.”

Okoye also shared his excitement about the move and his commitment to the club.

“Al Masry is the right place for me. I will give my all for this team because I felt welcomed from the start. The confidence the club has shown me motivates me, and I’m determined to repay that with victories and goals,” he said.

The 28-year-old will wear the number 23 jersey at Al Masry, having previously donned the number 18 shirt at Ceramica Cleopatra.

