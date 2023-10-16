Why We Seal PDP Secretariat – Police

The Ondo State Police Command has explained that the seal of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat was to prevent the breakdown of law and order by people who may hide under the protest to unleash mayhem in the State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya said the youth wing of the PDP did not obtain a permit before they embarked on the protest to demand the whereabouts of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The Police Spokesperson said “This morning, policemen sent some of its personnel to the place to maintain law and orders.

“On Friday we got a kind of anonymous letter stating that some people wanted to protest and the letter came in without letter-head, no details of those that wanted to embark on the protest, and for the safety of the party involved we just felt to mobilize our men to maintain law and orders in case of anything.

“Because we don’t want a situation whereby people will just take themselves to the streets and at the end of the day people will deny that they are not the one.

“One man, Akintayo Oluyi signed the letter and from our background check, we are not sure whether he is actually the Chairman of the youth wing of the party.”