Why We Revoke 32 Hectares Of Abonita Cocoa Farm In Etung – CRSG

Cross River State Government has explained the reason for revoking a 32-hectare cocoa plantation, known as Abonita farms, initially ceded to one Chief Ogar Assam’s family in Etung local government area of the state.

The state government at the weekend, through a letter by the Director, of Agricultural Services in the Ministry of Agriculture, Mr Etta Henry Ogar, which was dated January 17 said the plots were ceded to Assam’s family in error.

According to the letter, the state government was misguided and misinformed with information about the cocoa plots which was ceded to the Ogar Assam family saying, “Facts latter emerged that 32 hectares of cocoa plots is a property of state government.”

The letter titled, “Re: Release of Block 7A77,7B77,7C77,8B77,8C77 Cocoa Farms At Abonita Cocoa Estate to Chief Ogar Assam’s Family”, stressed that the Government has withdrawn the 32 hectares of cocoa plots it ceded earlier to the Ogar Assam’s family through the letter of December 5, 2023.”

The letter noted as follows: “The decision is consequent upon the misguided facts during information gathering in some of the documental evidence provided by Mac Prince Mbu Leku.:

It continued: “The desire to withdraw the ceded blocks also stems from the presentation of facts by the landlord’s communities in a meeting scheduled on December 12, 2023, with the intention of the Attorney General of Cross River State to amicably resolve the impasse in suit NO.HE/18/2022.

“Further clarification from the director of forestry in his letter with No.CRSFC/S4/V3/315, categorically stated that the said Cross River North Forestry Reserve where Abonita Cocoa Estate is established was owned by the state government.

“To this end, block 7A77,7B77,7C77 8B77,8C77 totalling 32 hectares of land is still vested in the government of Cross River State as was it ceded in error to Ogar Assam’s family.

“Similarly, the çommissioner for lands in his letter with Ref. No.MLH/ADS/670/Vol.I/18 said that records from the ministry do not in any way show that Government of Cross River State acquired land from any family to establish Abonita Cocoa Estate,” the letter stated.

Similarly, the Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, Forestry Commission, Mr Akor Godwin contended that no portion of the Government cocoa plot would be ceded to any private individual without due process.

He pointed out that “it is ridiculous and unusual for a single individual to claim ownership of any land in the estate without the Governor’s approval.”

Secretary General of the estate cocoa landlord committee, Mr Benjamin Asu Ndep, however, said his committee “which has visited the disputed area will resolve the dispute to put an end to the matter.”

But a representative of Ogar Assam’s family, Mr Mac Prince Leku, claimed that the 32 hectares was their late father’s cocoa plot and threatened court action.

” I believe that when the family gets to court, at the end of the day justice will prevail to ascertain the true owner of the disputed hectares of cocoa plots,” Leku told Journalists.