Why We Return To Fubara’s Cabinet – Rivers Commissioners

Following the swearing in of the Rivers State Commissioners on Friday, the returned commissioners have said they did not signify interest in returning to Governor Siminlalayi Fubara’s cabinet.

It would be recalled that the re-nominated commissioners were officially sworn in during a ceremony held at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The swearing-in ceremony was conducted efficiently, with the commissioners taking the oaths of allegiance and office simultaneously.

This event marks a significant reconstitution of the state’s executive council following a period of political tension.

The commissioners, who had previously resigned to demonstrate their allegiance to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, during a recent dispute with the governor, have now been reinstated.

Their resignation had been seen as a move to show solidarity with Wike amid the political rift.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, the newly sworn-in Commissioner for Special Projects, Emeka Woke, said they didn’t return to Fubara’s cabinet of their own volition.

The former Chief of Staff to Wike stated that they were recalled to work with the governor based on a presidential proclamation, adding that they are men of pedigree.

According to Woke, the commissioners decided to work with Governor Fubara in the interest of sacrifice and peace of Rivers State and the country in general.