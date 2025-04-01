Why We Reopened Onitsha Medicine Market –NAFDAC

Share

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has announced that the medicine market at Bridgehead, Onitsha, was reopened on March 7 following a shutdown for comprehensive sanitisation.

South East Director Martins Iluyomade onfirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday.

NAN reports that the agency had closed the Ogbo Ogwu and three adjoining markets from February 10 to March 7 to sanitise the medicine distribution system.

Iluyomade explained that there were administrative conditions every shop owner had to fulfil before their shops, previously sealed during the operation, could be unsealed.

He said the process was put in place to prevent the recurrence of the issues that led to the market’s closure.

He highlighted that pharmaceuticals were highly regulated due to their impact on public health and national security, adding that NAFDAC’s mandate, under the NAFDAC Act, was to regulate and control the sales and distribution of drugs.

Iluyomade also clarified that the market had not been closed, contrary to reports from some media outlets. He said the process underway was focused on documenting and regularising the shops, ensuring that no shop would be unsealed without completing the necessary clearance procedures.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

