‘Why We Renamed Optimus As PlutusNeo’

The Group Managing Director of Afrinvest (West Africa) Limited, Dr Ike Chioke, has explained that the decision to rename the firm’s digital investment platform from Optimus to PlutusNeo reflects Afrinvest’s long-term digital vision and the evolution of its technology capabilities.

Speaking in a recent interview, Dr Chioke noted that the rebrand signals the beginning of a more integrated digital wealth ecosystem for the firm. He said: “PlutusNeo represents the next phase of our digital strategy.

“It brings together our investment and savings offerings in a more unified way, allowing users to access mutual funds, high-yield investment opportunities, and stocks, from a single, easy-to-use interface.

What we are building is a platform that integrates the products and services of our securities trading, asset management, trust services, investment research, and capital raising businesses into one connected digital experience.”

He further explained that the platform’s digital approach has broadened access to the capital market, especially among younger investors who prefer self-service tools. In 2025, Afrinvest ranked among the top three brokerage houses by number of CSCS accounts opened.

“Digitisation has brought more young people into the market. We’ve seen significant growth in our online customer base. Today, we have over 600,000 clients in our digital ecosystem, compared to fewer than 20,000 five years ago. We now onboard between 5,000 and 10,000 new users every week,” he said.

Chioke also highlighted transparency as one of the major advantages of digital trading, noting that it addresses historical concerns that once dampened investor confidence. “Today, trades are executed and reflected immediately across the Nigerian Exchange and the Central Securities Clearing System.

You can see your holdings in real time, sell them, or buy more, all directly from your mobile device,” he added. He further revealed that Afrinvest is also working on additional digital infrastructure that will further enhance the PlutusNeo experience, including payments and lending capabilities.

While details will be shared in due course, Dr. Chioke noted that these developments are aimed at supporting users more holistically across their financial journeys.