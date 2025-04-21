Why We Removed Illegal Structures On Ojooakinyele Interchange –Oyo Govt

Share

Contrary to claims that the Oyo State Government is behind the demolition of structures on the Ojoo-Akinyele Interchange, the Oyo State Ministry of Public Works and Transport has explained that the exercise is in consonance with the Federal Ministry of Works’ position on the Right of Way of federal roads and bridges across the country.

The ministry, in a statement signed by Prof. Dahud Kehinde Shangodoyin, said the Ojoo-Akinyele Interchange falls within the Right of Way, adding that the Federal Ministry of Works had specifically warned the general public not to tamper with the Right of Way, covering 45.72m on either side of a federal road or bridge’s caterline as enshrined in the Federal Highway Act, Cap 135.

The ministry added that the controversy over the role being played by the Oyo State Government should not have arisen, as the state government was only given an approval to construct the OjooAkinyele interchange road and that the ownership of the road and all the extant rules about the Right of Way remained within the purview of the Federal Government.

