Why we Released movie on sex in marriages on YouTube – Oluwatoyin Black

A TV presenter, show host, actress, and producer, Oluwatoyin Black, has shared her reasons for producing her film My Home (Ile Mi), which addresses the topic of sex in marriages.

The film is now available on YouTube, through Apata TV, under her production company, Black TV Media.

According to Oluwatoyin, her love for acting dates back several years, though she didn’t fully immerse herself in it until now.

Having previously appeared in a few films, she felt that the time had come to take on real work, and “My Home” marks her first full production.

“It’s about a couple who love each other deeply, but one has a high libido while the other struggles to keep up,” Black explained.

“It’s a common issue in marriages today, yet it’s often considered taboo to discuss, especially when it involves women. We tend to avoid open conversations about sex in our culture, seeing it as shameful,” she added.

With this film, Black aims to break that silence. “This movie sheds light on the issue. It’s a must-watch for everyone,” she said.

Discussing the casting process, Black mentioned that it was straightforward due to the clear story and the professionalism of her production team. “We had discussions, made our selections, and, just like that, the actors were ready to go,” she said.

“My Home” carries a valuable lesson, and according to Black: “No matter how challenging your marriage may be, there’s always a way to resolve issues. Loving sex isn’t a disease, and no one should feel ashamed to speak up.”

Reflecting on her journey in the industry, Black admitted that financial constraints and finding trustworthy partners have been her greatest challenges. “It’s tough to trust people with money these days,” she added.

With over 400,000 views on YouTube, she is thrilled by the response and says more films are on the way. “Another release is coming soon,” she confirmed, adding that she is committed to getting it right by God’s grace.

Balancing her career with her family life, Black credits God as her guide. “God is the balance. Without Him, there’s nothing I’m balancing. It’s tough, but God has been helping us,” she noted.

