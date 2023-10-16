Why We Rejected Odeyemi As New CEO – NIPOST Workers

Workers of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) have revealed why they rejecting the newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Post Master General, Tola Adeyemi.

New Telegraph reports that President Bola Tinubu terminated Adeyemi Adepoju’s position as the CEO/Post Master General last Thursday and appointed Odeyemi in his stead.

It was gathered that the changes were carried out as part of a broader leadership reshuffling of agencies and parastatals under the Ministry of Communications, Innovations, and Digital Economy.

However, speaking during the protest staged at the NIPOSt headquarters in Abuja on Monday, the President of the National Union of Postal and Telecommunication Employees, Buba Nehemiah, expressed that the new appointment goes against the workers’ interests.

Nehemiah pointed out that the previous NIPOST leader successfully settled the service’s debts, which contributed to its smooth operations.

READ ALSO:

The workers’ representative emphasized that their concern is not with the President or the Minister. They wish for Adepoju’s positive work to continue.

He said: “Under Adeyemi Adepoju, NIPOST was able to clear the debt it owed, and that is the reason why we are having a smooth process in our service.

“We have seen a situation crumble this organization for the past three years, and today we are saying no to it. Today we are requesting that the Postmaster general be allowed to continue the good work he has started.

“Remember, we are not against Mr president or the honourable minister, but our desire is for his good work to continue.”

Nehemiah pointed out that NIPOST, with its 13,000 workers, is a critical institution, and any attempt to undermine it would contribute to the country’s security challenges.

“The only condition that can make us go back to our office and work is for the appointment made last week to be reversed,” Buba added.