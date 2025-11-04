Why We Recognised New Monarch For Oke-Igbo Community – Aiyedatiwa

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has presented the Instrument of Appointment and Staff of Office to Oba Akintoye Felix Adeoye as the new Olu-Oke of Oke-Igbo in Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area, bringing an end to years of interregnum in the community.

Speaking at the ceremony in Oke-Igbo, Aiyedatiwa said the installation followed due process after a protracted traditional and legal tussle over the throne, which was left vacant by a court judgment that nullified the appointment of the late Oba Babajide Lawrence Oluwole.

The governor explained that the court had ruled that the late monarch was not a descendant of the Aare Kuigbaigbe Ruling House, and therefore ordered that the next Olu-Oke must emerge from that lineage. He added that the Chieftaincy Declaration registered in 2019 by the deposed monarch was invalidated, restoring Oke-Igbo’s native laws and customs as the proper guide for selecting a new king.

Aiyedatiwa commended the kingmakers for adhering to due process and urged the new monarch to promote peace, unity, and development in the community. He also appealed to other contenders and their supporters to accept the outcome as the will of God.

“Kabiyesi, you are now a father to all. Forget the acrimony of the past and do not use your position to victimise perceived opponents. I pray that Oke-Igbo will witness peace, growth, and development during your reign,” the governor said.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to security, infrastructural development, and healthcare delivery, while describing traditional rulers as vital partners in governance.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Amidu Takuro, said the State Executive Council approved Oba Adeoye’s appointment on October 27, 2025, after confirming its conformity with Oke-Igbo customs and traditions.

Chairman of Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government, Adeboye Adebare, described the ceremony as historic, commending the governor for resolving the long-standing dispute and ensuring a transparent selection process.

In his acceptance speech, Oba Adeoye pledged to promote unity, reconciliation, and development, announcing ₦50,000 empowerment grants for 100 women traders in honour of the governor’s empowerment initiatives.

“Let us join hands to write a new, glorious chapter for Oke-Igbo,” the monarch said.