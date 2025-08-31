Why We Recognise Adu As Akungba Monarch – Aiyedatiwa

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has presented the staff of office and instrument of appointment to Oba Isiaka Oseni Adu as the Alale of Akungba-Akoko, Akoko South-West Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony held in Akungba, Governor Aiyedatiwa said the recognition of Oba Adu followed judicial rulings affirming his claim to the throne.

The governor described the decision as a step towards resolving an age-long legal dispute and restoring peace to the community.

“It is only logical to allow His Royal Majesty, Oba Isiaka Oseni Adu, who obtained favourable judgments at all levels of the judicial process, to enjoy the benefits of his legal victory in the best interest of fair play, equity, and justice,” Aiyedatiwa stated.

He explained that although it was the turn of the Olugbade Ruling House to produce a monarch following the passing of Oba Sunday Adeyeye Ajimo in March 2025, the government was bound by the court’s decision validating Adu’s claim to the throne.

The governor stressed that his administration remains neutral in chieftaincy matters, emphasizing that the decision was not a preference for one ruling house over another but a step toward reconciliation.

“This is not an expression of government preference for any ruling house whatsoever, but an action taken in the overall best interest of peace and tranquility in the Akungba community,” he said, appealing to the Olugbade Ruling House for patience.

Congratulating the new monarch, Aiyedatiwa charged him to see his ascension to the throne as an opportunity to serve the people.

“Kabiyesi, you are now a father to all. You must employ your new role to strengthen peace, unity, and cohesion in your town, not to victimize perceived opponents,” he advised.

The governor also highlighted ongoing developmental projects in the area, including the reconstruction of the Akungba–Ikare Road into a dual carriageway and flood mitigation efforts. He reiterated his directive for roadside traders to relocate to Atiba Market for safety.

On security, Aiyedatiwa reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property through strengthened support for the Amotekun Corps and other security agencies.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Amidu Takuro, praised the governor’s leadership and respect for due process in resolving the protracted chieftaincy dispute. Similarly, Chairman of Akoko South-West Local Government, Ayo Ajana, described the installation as a historic milestone for Akungba and commended the governor for his infrastructural initiatives, including the dual carriageway and ongoing road projects.

In his acceptance speech, Oba Isiaka Oseni Adu expressed deep gratitude to God and appreciation to the state government for honoring the Supreme Court judgment that affirmed his kingship.

“I lack words to fully express my profound gratitude to the Almighty for making this day a reality. I am equally indebted to the Executive Governor of Ondo State for upholding the Supreme Court judgment on the Alale chieftaincy matter, which has culminated in my installation as the Alale of Akungba today,” the monarch said.

Oba Adu described the day as historic, noting that it marked the fulfillment of the Agure royal family’s aspiration to ascend the throne, a journey that began in 1951.

He pledged to prioritize unity, peace, and the development of Akungba-Akoko throughout his reign.