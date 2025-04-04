Why We Pulled Out Of 2025 Hajj Exercise – AHUON

Share

The Association for Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria (AHUON) has given reasons for withdrawing from participating in the 2025 Hajj exercise.

In a joint statement issued on Friday by AHUON officials, Usman A. Ambursa (Travel Express Ltd, Abuja), Haruna Isma’il (Positive Trends Travel and Tours Ltd, Kaduna), and Ikrimah Muhammad (An-Noor Air Services and Tours Ltd, Kano), the Association said its decision was a deliberate move to protest what it described as a conspiracy by self-serving individuals in the Hajj management system.

“The decision we took to withdraw from the 2025 Hajj operation was not accidental but rather a conscious resolve to protest against what we believe is a gang-up of self-serving individuals around the Hajj management system who, over the years, have continued to deceive the government and the general public about the actual happenings in the industry,” the statement read.

AHUON alleged that its pilgrims had suffered substandard and inhumane services, especially during the Masha’ir (ritual) phase of Hajj, and that this poor treatment had led to backlash in the form of public criticism, lost credibility, and litigations.

The association accused the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) of refusing to allow it the freedom to negotiate and select service providers on behalf of their pilgrims.

Recounting its efforts to secure a smooth relationship with NAHCON, AHUON said: “One of the cardinal objectives of AHUON is to coordinate and rationalize the activities of Hajj and Umrah tour operators and cooperate with government agencies and parastatals in respect of the Hajj and Umrah operations to reduce the hardship faced by Muslim pilgrims and to strengthen their image in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

The Association emphasized that its recent leadership, from 2022 to date, had worked to promote these goals, especially during the tenure of former NAHCON Chairman Zikirullahi Kunle Hassan.

A major demand, it said, was the right to choose service providers for their pilgrims, covering key areas such as tents, catering, and transportation between Muna, Arafat, and Muzdalifah during the core days of the Hajj rites.

“Our argument is simple: our pilgrims are consistently subjected to poor services during Hajj, yet we are not involved in selecting or negotiating with service providers. NAHCON does not have a single pilgrim; we do.

“NAHCON doesn’t know the needs or preferences of our pilgrims—we do. How, then, can NAHCON continue to decide the fate of our clients?”

AHUON also challenged NAHCON’s legal authority to create and sell Hajj packages by proxy, asserting that the Commission has no such powers under the NAHCON Act.

The withdrawal by AHUON follows reports that several licensed tour operators had rejected the Hajj slots allocated to them by NAHCON and pulled out of the 2025 Hajj processes.

AHUON, the umbrella body representing Hajj and Umrah operators in Nigeria, has had a long-standing dispute with NAHCON over the conduct and structure of Hajj operations in the country.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

