Why We Partnered Ramnani, Mathani For Charity – Akingbelu-Banjo

Share

The Managing Director of Pukka Logistics, Beulah Akingbelu-Banjo, has explained that the partnership with international businessmen and investors, Sudeep Ramnani and Jai Mathani, has brought relief and succor to thousands of Nigerians.

She also declared that more indigent citizens would continue to benefit from the charitable efforts.

Akingbelu-Banjo made this statement after the partnership extended their Eid charity outreach to the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State on Friday, March 28, 2025.

The initiative, which involved the distribution of essential food items to residents, was organized in collaboration with the local government authorities.

She emphasized that this effort aligns with the team’s broader mission to combat hunger and improve the well-being of Nigerians across all 774 local government areas in the Country.

She reiterated the company’s commitment to sustaining and expanding the initiative, ensuring that more communities receive much-needed support.

“Our goal is to make a tangible impact in every Local Government in Nigeria, and this partnership with Ramnani and Mathani allows us to reach more people in need,” Akingbelu-Banjo said.

“We recognize that food insecurity remains a major challenge, and through strategic collaborations like this, we are able to bring relief to many.”

The outreach event in Ifo was met with gratitude from beneficiaries, who expressed appreciation for the timely intervention. Many residents highlighted how the support provided much-needed relief during the Eid celebrations.

The Executive Chairman of Ifo Local Government, Olalekan Idris Kusimo, also commended the organizers for their generosity.

He stressed the importance of such humanitarian efforts in improving the lives of residents and encouraged more private-sector involvement in community support initiatives.

“This is a commendable act of kindness, and we appreciate the donors for extending their generosity to our people,” Kusimo said.

“Partnerships like this show the power of collaboration in addressing social issues, and we welcome more initiatives aimed at uplifting our communities.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

