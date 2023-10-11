Why we need university of culture, by Boyede

What really drives your passion for Arts and culture?

Absolutely, my passion for arts and culture has deep roots in my upbringing and mentorship. High Chief Elusiyan, the Obayinmi of Okeigbo, played a pivotal role in shaping my perspective. He instilled in me the belief that to effect meaningful change in society, one must immerse themselves in the decision-making process. These lessons have guided me throughout my life. In addition, my family also has a rich heritage, with ties to royal blood. This background has strengthened my resolve to serve my community. The titles I have been privileged to embrace, such as Olugbon Asa in Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti State, and Agbakin in Ogun State, beneath the aegis of the Alaragbo Oodua led by Obabirin Chief (Mrs.) Osunbunmi Egbeyemi Abike Ifasemilore, are not mere appellations. They are sacred instruments for the promotion and propagation of our rich cultural heritage.

You talked about establishing University of Kulture. Could shed more light on your vision for this institution?

Certainly, the University of Kulture is a monumental endeavor close to my heart. It’s not just a name; it embodies a comprehensive vision. We are structuring it to emulate a traditional university, offering a broad spectrum of subjects, from African history to Yoruba traditions, and even traditional chants and orikis, alongside Ifà pedigree and panegyric. Our goal is to nurture a generation well-versed in their culture and capable of harmonising it with foreign influences. Modern life often leaves little room for cultural preservation, so we’re recreating that atmosphere. We believe that by teaching these traditions from an early age, our youth can appreciate and safeguard our cultural heritage. We’re also dedicated to increasing the number of educated traditionalists who can communicate effectively with others. The University of Kulture’s distinctiveness is encapsulated by its mandate to embrace and entwine traditional and formal education. A dancer, actor, or musician should not merely be an embodiment of talent but a paragon of erudition. In this luminous corridor of learning, the gifted will not only cultivate their artistic prowess but also receive the rigorous scholastic nurturing they so deserve

Could you talk more about the University of Kulture’s future plans and affiliations?

Absolutely, the University of Kulture is set to offer a holistic educational experience. We already have Green Kreative Stars Academy, which manages nursery and primary education, with plans to expand into a college program. The University of Kulture will oversee these initiatives and eventually offer diploma programs. We are actively pursuing affiliations with international universities in Togo, the United States, Canada, and other countries. Additionally, we aim to establish partnerships with institutions like Ojaja University in Ile Ife, Osun State, and Ojaja University in Eyenkorin, Ilorin, Kwara State, fostering exchange programs and scholarship opportunities for our outstanding students.

In essence…

The University of Kulture is not just a dream, it’s a commitment to preserving and promoting culture, arts, and education, ensuring that future generations are well-equipped to embrace their heritage while excelling in a globalized world.

You were recently installed as Jagunmolu. Can you shed more light about the significance of this title and what it means to you?

Today, to be named Jagunmolu is to be recognised as an epitome of creativity, a custodian of intellect, and indefatigable champion of community advancement and national development. The contours of this transition find their origin in the visionary wisdom of Chief Edward Dada Larunsi, Oniroko 1, the Baale of Sorobi Igbein, Egba Land in Obada Town, Abeokuta. His discernment and reverence for tradition led him to invoke the guidance of Ifa, the Yoruba oracle, in the quest to identify the individual most deserving of this exalted title.

To my profound humility and astonishment, the divine oracle signaled my destiny. The coronation on September 3rd was a grand celebration spanning three days, filled with cultural events. We had the Culture Night, the Praise Night, and the Coronation Night, each brimming with vibrant performances. The venerable Alhaji Chief Shefiu Alao Adekunle, colloquially known as Baba Oko, serenaded the jubilant assembly with his mellifluous melodies. The popular MC Kirikiri, Kingsley Bassey (Ksb) and OlaBlack lent their oratory finesse, serving as the masters of ceremonies, and adding extra layer of charisma to the event. A command performance by Theatre Centrik, a 100% cultural performing group, added a delightful touch to the festivities.

In the 21st Century, the Jagunmolu emerges as a visionary advocate for grassroots development, weaving a tapestry that connects local communities to the global stage. This sacred mantle carries the extraordinary power of creativity, a force that will wage numerous battles in the relentless pursuit of promoting and propagating African and Nigerian culture. He champions the cause of education, recognizing its vital importance for both boys and girls, and tirelessly advocates for the creation of robust infrastructures that empower communities to thrive. The festivals, masquerades, and cultural traditions, under his stewardship, are not mere spectacles but revered rituals, celebrated with authenticity and reverence, ensuring they are passed down through generations in all their splendor.