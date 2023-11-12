Why We Need Disruptive Technology To Advance Africa –Falayi

Lagos is the heart of the West African innovation ecosystem. According to the World Bank, Nigeria is home to 10 technology incubators. Only South Africa (23) and Kenya (11) host more accelerators in Sub-Saharan Africa. In this interview Olufunbi Falayi, a startup expert and a co-founder of Passion Incubator, he explains why incubators are vital to creating new enterprises that might be “the next big thing”. PAUL OGBUOKIRI brings the excerpts

First of all, congratulations! You received the prestigious The Future Awards Africa prize, TFAA, in enterprise support. What does that award mean to you?

The award means that all the work I put in the last four years is real and has been impactful. The goal was to give young people opportunities just like people gave me opportunities. The biggest problem for young entrepreneurs is not funding. It is access. Young people just need that right direction. The prize is a validation of all the hard work.

The TFAA in enterprise support award is given to a young person, who has excelled in running a business or organisation whose service or work enhances, supports or provides solutions for SMEs. What kind of support do you provide?

One of the biggest problems in Africa is infrastructure. We believe that if entrepreneurs don’t have the business infrastructure to thrive, they would not succeed. So, we decided to invest, not just cash but in- vest in infrastructural support. We invested in basic things like office space, 24-hour internet access, and power. In Nigeria, we do not have electricity for 24 hours.

We decided to create an avenue for entrepreneurs to walk in, where they just focus on the core of their businesses. We also provide access to mentors, to resources, to entrepreneurship training; so that startups can get partnerships with corporate bodies, and that they are funded.

Since the Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg visited Lagos in 2016, he has continued to show interest in Nigeria. What can be the explanation for that?

Over the past few years, there has been this “Africa rising“. Obviously, also because young people in Africa have started to innovate. They have decided to take their fate into their hands, realizing that international aid alone won’t solve Africa`s problems. Successes of young startups in Nigeria in recent years, inspires confidence. Mark Zuckerberg invested in a startup called Andela.

It was set up by my friend, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji. What the startup does is that it empowers young people. Youth unemployment in Nigeria is over 53.4 per cent. That`s alarming. The Nigerian education system doesn`t really prepare you for entrepreneurship. An- dela takes computer science students and places them into a four-year-programme, centered on a curriculum of both technical and business courses. Each student is also a full-time developer at a tech company in the U.S., where they work in real-time and earn foreign currency.

I think Mark Zuckerberg saw the opportunity and the talent in Nigeria. And that’s why he invested $24 million. Additionally, in Nigeria, there are 43.64 million monthly active Facebook users, which represent one of the biggest markets for Mark Zuckerberg; hence the interest.

What is the DNA of the Nigerian tech ecosystem?

The DNA is the will to succeed. When Mark Zuckerberg came to Nigeria, his first stop was Yaba, the heart of Nigeria’s technology innovation ecosystem. He was kind of amazed by this vibrant place where young people in front of computers were trying to develop innovative solutions. He saw old women holding their phones trying to interact.

He could see that people were building real products. And Nigeria is one of the biggest markets in terms of Facebook. Nigeria has a population of about 200 million. Over 16 million Nigerians are on Facebook. That’s not even half. He just sees the potential. It’s also a test market for him. I think he went home happy.

Which other African countries have evolving vibrant startups?

Kenya is very well known for mobile money. Financial inclusion in Kenya is massive. It has skyrocketed. This is not the case in Nigeria. Nigeria is a consumer market. The startup ecosystem started from ecommerce. Ecommerce in Nigeria has its challenges, logistics and last mile delivery is a problem. Because of the traffic, a lot of people don`t get their goods in the promised three days; so startups began to innovate around logistics.

That is an opportunity. And then there is Fintech, Health tech and, of course, education. How can people get access to education without even going to the classroom? How does technology play a major role in the delivery of contents? All innovations come out of necessity. Lastly, there is mediatech. Nollywood is one of the largest film producing industries in the world.

After some time people had enough of physical distribution and asked where do we go from here with technology? There is a top startup called Irokotv. That is the Netflix of Africa. Iroktv has started to distribute African movie contents. Content distribution is the next big thing.

Jobberman co-founder, Opeyemi Awoyemi, said in a recent CNN article that, “the next big thing from Nigeria will solve a key global challenge in one of power, clean water, health, inclusion or agricultural linkages“. Do you agree?

I totally agree. He made the statement when we launched a startup called Fast- Forward, a joint venture between Passion Incubator and Venture Kinetics (owned by the founders of Jobberman). Any kind of software, or technology is a tool that can optimize and make other sectors effective. And that is one of the things that the government is trying to promote.

How do you infuse technology into other sectors to make it more efficient? How can you integrate technology into, for example, medical care to make it easy for a sick person to pick up his phone and send a text message, so the ambulance is right at his doorstep in two minutes? So yes, I think he is right.

The next big thing could be one of the 30 top ideas, the DEMO Africa conference jury identified last year. The jury`s top choice was SimbaPay, a Kenyan startup, followed by Zuvaa and CarPartsNigeria from Nigeria. If you had to decide, what would have been your top startups?

If I had to decide, I would go for Zuvaa for two reasons. One, because Zuvaa is a female startup. Every time we do a call for applications for entrepreneurship, 90 per cent of the applications is male. We need to kind of encourage females to fill the entrepreneurship space. The Nigerian females are strong, they are passionate, they just need that little push and encouragement.

Going for Zuvaa would be my strategy to encourage young women to see the future, to see the possibilities out there. Second, Zuvaa is an export. It’s an online marketplace for African fashion. I mean we are not really known for exporting African products to the global market. Zuvaa could encourage people to think beyond the local market.

What is the role of incubators and early stage investors like FastForward?

As I mentioned earlier, the Nigerian university system is not really built to support entrepreneurship. So, you see young people coming out of university, very passionate, with good ideas, ready to go, but not equipped with entrepreneurial skills. That puts them into a position where they might eventually fail. The goal for early stage investors like FastForward is to look at young entrepreneurs on campus and say hey, if entrepreneurship is where you want to go, let’s start early.

Incubators provide them with that little education, to back up their innovation with research. Incubators take their product, their idea to prototype, to test it and see if there is a real market. That’s the role of an incubator, to test the idea, to help young entrepreneurs to come up with a minimum viable product so that they can take it from there. It’s about education, access and support, not about money.

One of your success stories might be Talking Bookz.

Yes, one of the startups in our first call was Talking Bookz. These guys were fresh out of school with a little bit of entrepreneurial experience selling oranges to make some bucks. One of them loves listening to music. So, every time he had to prepare for an exam, he asked himself why can’t I listen to my notebook on the stereo. That’s how he came up with Talking Bookz.

When he came to the incubator, we did a lot of research. We found out that this idea wasn’t going to fly. University students weren’t ready for that yet. People were interested in audiobooks, novels and such things. That’s how we invested in them. We have been with them for three years now, and they are doing fine now. Talking Bookz were amongst the DEMO`s 2019 top 30 ideas.

What do you think might be the benefit of having a German partner in the Nigerian tech business?

Stereotypes are that Germans are hard- working people and efficient. The Nigerian entrepreneur is aggressive and passionate. But that doesn’t mean he is efficient and meticulous. If you combine German efficiency, dedication to hard work, and structured thinking with Nigerian aggressiveness and passion, then you get a fantastic product out of this partnership. Does a fantastic new product, an innovation, always have to be disruptive? Germany is an “old economy”.

That might explain why Germans have their problems with “new economy” terms like disruptive technology. From where I am from, the new econo- my, we believe in disruptive technology. See, Nigeria leapfrogged from not using landlines to using mobile phones, simply because there were almost no landlines. In Germany, you went the whole way from using landline to using mobile technology. In Africa, we need disruptive innovations to leapfrog, to go from A straight to D, to grow.