Why We May Not Return to Our Village –Survivors

At least 120 persons are said to have been killed with several others injured when a bomb by the military drone was dropped on the Tudun Biri community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The accident took place on Sunday when members of the community in their numbers were celebrating the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Maulud) at the centre of the village. Narrating her ordeal, Hauwa Shuaibu, said they had not seen anything like that before in their lives and they are hoping that the government can come to their aid to change the situation in their life.

She said: “I was not around when the bomb came down. I was away and I thank God. That is why I was not affected because if I was at home, who knows I would have been there too. “I lost many of my relatives, many of them men. I was not there when the incident happened but I had to rush to the village .In fact, all my relatives were there for the celebration. We are still looking for some of them. I don’t know whether we will see them. “Even my neighbours were affected.

This is a serious problem for us in the village. As I speak with you, I don’t know how we are going to cope. Government should come to our aid and rescue us from this problem. “Before now, government has not been coming to assist us in the village. With this happening now, we pray they would come to our assistance. Although for me and many others, it could be the end of our stay in the village because we lost all our breadwinners. If we decided to stay, I don’t know what will happen. I will just wait on God. ”

On his part, another member of the community that survived the attack, Mr. Amos Peter, said he was on his way to the place when the accident took place. He also said he knew at least, three Christians, who were involved in the accident. Amos said: “I am only alive today because I missed the accident by the whiskers. I know at least, three Christians, who were killed during the attack. “Many of our people are involved. I don’t know whether the village will be the same again. So many people have died; some are missing.

We don’t know whether they are dead or alive. “I am hoping that government will come to our aid to see how people can survive. There is so much suffering and pain everywhere. You don’t even know who to tell sorry or not. This is a bad thing that has happened to the community. But God knows everything. “If government can come to our aid, we will thank God.” Idris Hassan, one of the survivors, disclosed that he came to the hospital to see some of the people affected because he has not seen some of his people since the incident. “People were just running around everywhere when the incident happened.

I have not seen some of my friends and brothers since that time. I came to the hospital to see them. “I heard that they are in various hospitals in Kaduna here. Some have been moved to 44 Reference Military Hospital, One division Nigeria Military Facility while some are in Barau Specialist Hospital here. “What happened was a terrible thing. Only God knows how some of us survived. I still cannot even understand what actually happened up till today. I am yet to understand. “All of a sudden, people just died on the ground, others shouting in pains. It is really unfortunate. I hope that government will not abandon the place after what happened.”

Abubakar Yahaya, also a resident of Tudun Biri, said he was not originally from the village but the activities of bandits in the whole area brought him to community. “Bandits have chased us from our village and we have come to Tudun Biri to stay, because there are so many people in the vil- lage that bandits find it had to come to the village at times. “Before this latest attack, bandits were not able to at- tack Tudun Biri. The people fought them any time they wanted to come.

But now that most of the people were affected by this incident, I don’t know what is going to happen. “Government needs to come to our aid to protect the remaining people from bandits. They also need to assist us to survive. Many people are dead; others are injured. Nobody knows what is going to happen next.”