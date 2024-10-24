‘Why We Launched New Smartphone Brands In Nigeria’

Share

One of the world’s fastest-growing s m a r t p h o n e manufacturers, realme, said it had officially launched its operations and its new smartphone brands (realme series) in Nigeria with a focus on combining affordability with cutting-edge technology to address the growing demand for high-performance mobile devices in the country.

Speaking at the launch of its smartphone brands in Lagos, Marketing Manager for Gulf Countries and Africa, Zena Ma, said: “Africa is at the forefront of global mobile growth, and realme is committed to being a key player in this vibrant market.

We’re not just selling smartphones, but delivering value and making sure that advanced technology is within the reach of every Nigerian.”

To enter Nigeria’s mobile market, the company launched its brands including realme Note 50, “a device tailored for users who desire top-level performance without compromising on design or price.

The Note 50 is equipped with a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and IP54 dust and splash resistance and a 7.99mm thickness, which is the only product in the same price range that can reach IP54 level warterproof and dustproof. Its durability far exceeds our expectations.

“The realme Note 50 runs on Android 14-based realme UI T Edition and is powered by a Unisoc T612 chip onboard paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage (expandable to 128GB). realme Note 50 comes with 5,000mAh battery, which can be used for a long time.”

Alongside the Note 50, realme unveiled two other devices catering to different segments of the market which include realme GT6, a premium flagship device, and realme C61, a budgetfriendly smartphone.

“GT6 is equipped with the latest and most powerful mobile phone chip: Snapdragon 8 gen3, which can meet almost all your requirements for mobile phone chips.

At the same time, its AI camera and AI eye protection mode also use the most advanced technology,” Ma stated.

