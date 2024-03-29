Why We Kept Rescued School Children For 3 Days – Kaduna Gov

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has explained that the rescued Kuriga school children were kept for up to three days in the custody of the state government because some of them needed psychological support after their ordeal. This was as he also disclosed that the government engaged the services of psychologists and doctors to attend to them before finally reuniting them with their families.

The 137 kidnapped and rescued school children were also yesterday moved to their community amidst tight security. Speaking just before their departure for Kuriga, Governor Uba Sani, announced a donation of N10 million to the family of their teacher who died in captivity due to health complications.

The governor also promised that his administration would be providing scholarship up to university level, to the children of the teacher, Mallam Abubakar, who lost his life as well making sure that in his private capacity, under the auspices of Uba Sani Foundation he would be supporting the education of all the 137 pupils and students, up to university level.

The governor disclosed that: “We saw the need to keep the children for this long because when they came on Sunday, it was observed that some of them needed some psychological support. So, we had to engage the service of psychologists and medical doctors to attend to them. “Now, they have been given adequate psychosocial counselling and therapy. I am happy today that all the children are happy and they are in high spirits.

“Now, you are going back home to meet with your parents and other family members who are eager to see you. But, I want to assure you that all of you remain my children.” He assured the school children that he would be checking them at Kuriga from time to time to monitor the progress of their education.