Why We Keep Partnering With AMVCA, Nigerian Breweries Boss, Emmanuel Oriakhi

It was nothing less than glitz and glamour at the ninth edition edition of African Magic Viewers Choice Awards which started with African cultural heritage celebration at Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. Described by excited guests as a mini carnival to celebrate Africa, premium malt drink, Amstel Malta, and Zagg Energy+Malt, joined other brands to light up the event with unbridled entertainment.

According to the Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Emmanuel Oriakhi, “The African creative industry has experienced tremendous growth in the past decade. However, the industry’s intense saturation has made it difficult for creatives who haven’t found their way to the spotlight to have their art appreciated. Therefore, at this year’s Awards, Amstel Malta is saying, “It is time for the spotlight.”

“As we have done over the past years, we are exceedingly proud to partner with the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards to shine the spotlight on the wonderful masterpieces created by established and upcoming creatives” he added. “Zagg Energy+Malt represents the very essence of African entertainment, an unstoppable force that electrifies, invigorates, and inspires. We are ecstatic to be part of the ninth edition of the AMVCAs, where we can showcase our unwavering commitment to the African creative industry.

This partnership enables us to connect with the extraordinary individuals who make African cinema shine, infusing them with limitless energy to continue creating unforgettable masterpieces”.