Why We Keep Mum On Emergency Rule In Rivers – NGF

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has explained its decision to refrain from commenting on the state of emergency declared in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu, citing the diverse political affiliations of its members.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Director-General of the Forum, Abdulateef Shittu, clarified that the NGF, as an umbrella body for subnational governments, prioritizes promoting unified policies and collaborating with relevant stakeholders to ensure sustainable socioeconomic growth and the well-being of Nigerians.

Shittu noted that, as a technical and policy hub for the country’s Governors, the forum avoids taking positions that could alienate members with differing political interests.

According to him, “Taking positions on contentious partisan issues would reflect a poor sense of history, especially considering that just a few years ago, the forum survived a fundamental division caused by political differences among its members.”

However, he emphasized that the NGF is known for its firm stance on governance and key policy matters of national significance, including wages, taxation, education, and universal healthcare.

The Director General appealed for public and media understanding, expressing optimism that appropriate platforms and crisis management mechanisms would address such issues.

