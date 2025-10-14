Why We Joined NASU Nationwide Protests -TASUED NASU

The Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, has explained why it joined other university workers across the country in the nationwide protest declared by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of NASU and SSANU, following unresolved disputes with the Federal Government over unpaid entitlements and other welfare issues.

The union said in a statement jointly signed by its chapter Chairman, Comrade Adewale Shipe, and Secretary General, Wale Banjo that in line with the national directive, the TASUED chapter of NASU, on Thursday, October 9, 2025, staged a peaceful protest on the university campus to press home its demands.

“The protest, which featured prayer sessions, placard displays, and solidarity chants, drew large participation from members, expressing deep frustration over the government’s handling of their long-standing grievances.

“The unions’ demands include the payment of N50 billion in earned allowances, settlement of two months’ unpaid salaries, implementation of renegotiated agreements, full payment of arrears, and remittance of withheld third-party deductions.

“According to the Joint Action Committee, the government failed to meet a seven-day ultimatum issued earlier, instead extending negotiations by another 14 days without tangible progress despite several meetings with the Minister of Education,” they said.