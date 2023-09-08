New Telegraph

September 8, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
September 8, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Why We Invited…

Why We Invited Only Foreign-based Players For Sao Tome Tie – Gusau

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Ibrahim Gusau, has justified the reason why the Super Eagles gaffer, Jose Peseiro, has to invite his best legs for the dead rubber Africa Cup of Nations AFCON qualifying match against Sao Tome Sun- day at Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

Asked why the NFF had to invite the foreign- based professionals having qualified for the AFCON finals, Gusau said the handler had to do so because Nigeria has two 2026 World Cup qualifiers in November against Lesotho on November 13 and Zimbabwe on November 20.

He explained that Peseiro is doing so because, after the Sao Tome tie, he would not have any opportunity to bring the boys together until the World Cup matches.

“He wants to use this opportunity to look at them so that he can make sure he has the team to face the challenges of both World Cup qualifiers.”

Read Previous

Rema’s Calm Down Ranked Among 1000 Biggest Hits
Read Next

As Pete Edochie Becomes Doctor Of Literature, Arts