Why We Introduced LG Instaview Refrigerator – Kim

Share

Due to epileptic nature of power in Nigeria, LG Electronic said it has manufactured a new refrigerator known as LG InstaView Refrigerator, which could withstand the power situation of the country.

According to the company, the new refrigerator was produced with high technology with an energy saving device.

Speaking, the Product Director, Home Appliance Division, LG Electronics Nigeria, Oktae Kim, said: “At the core of the LG InstaView Refrigerator is the Inverter Linear Compressor, a ground-breaking technology that delivers remarkable energy efficiency. By adapting its cooling power to the refrigerator’s needs, this compressor minimizes power consumption, helping reduce energy bills while also contributing to a quieter kitchen. For long-term peace of mind, LG offers a 10-year warranty on the compressor, reinforcing its durability and reliability.

“One of the standout features of this fridge is the InstaView Door-in-Door™ technology. With just two knocks on the sleek glass panel, you can see inside the fridge without opening the door, helping preserve cold air and keeping your food fresher for longer. This not only adds a touch of modern elegance but also helps reduce energy consumption by limiting unnecessary door openings. Maintaining an odour-free refrigerator has never been easier thanks to Hygiene Fresh+™ technology. This system actively removes bacteria and unpleasant smells, circulating clean air throughout the fridge.

Share

Please follow and like us: