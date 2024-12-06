Why We Inaugurated Technical C’ttee On Tax Bills – LND

Share

League of Northern Democrats (LND) has explained that the technical committee it recently inaugurated to review the four tax reform bills before the National Assembly, is to underscore its commitment to ensuring that the laws reflect the principles of justice, equity and prosperity for all Nigerians.

The Spokesman of the league Dr. Ladan Salihu, in a statement issued on Friday, assured that the committee, composed of dedicated Northern experts in law, public accounting, legislation and academia, will study the bill clause-by-clause so as to reach an informed position on each them.

“Given the current raging concerns and controversies on the Tax Reform Bills currently before our National Assembly, the League of Northern Democrats (LND) wishes to inform the Northern public that it has inaugurated a distinguished Technical Committee tasked with reviewing the four tax reform bills,” Salihu stated.

According to him, the committee, which was given one week to conclude a comprehensive review of the bills, has the mandate to “Identify provisions that may be injurious or inequitable,” to the people of the region.

He disclosed that the committee is expected to propose necessary amendments and ensure that each clause of the bills upholds the constitutional, religious and cultural norms of the people while promoting national unity and fairness.

“At the conclusion of its assignment, the committee will publicly present its findings in an electronic and tabular format, effectively communicating its recommendations to policymakers, legislators, the media and the Nigerian public,” he said.

Salihu assured that the committee’s ability to produce thorough and well-reasoned recommendations.

“These will aim to maximise benefits for all Nigerians, ensuring that the tax reforms support sustainable development and equitable economic growth across the nation.

“We urge Nigerians to stay tuned for LND’s public presentation, which will provide clear insights into the bills and our proposed policy position.

“The League of Northern Democrats remains steadfast in our mission to advocate for policies that foster justice, prosperity and unity in Northern Nigeria and the country at large,” he added.

Share

Please follow and like us: