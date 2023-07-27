Why We Hike School Fees In Ondo – Proprietors

The proprietors of private secondary schools in Ondo State have blamed the increase in school fees on the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government and the cost of running education in the country.

The proprietors of Glory of God Group of schools in Alade-Idanre in Idanre Local Government Area of the state, Engr and Mrs Ibukun Akinmoladun said giving quality education to students was becoming extremely difficult with the increased running cost.

Describing education as the best legacy that can be given to children, the proprietors said no cost must be spared in giving the future of the nation quality education.

Some of the schools have expressed fears that the parents might be forced to change the school of the children to cut costs. Some might even send their children to government-owned schools as a result of the increase in school fees.

But speaking during the end-of-the-year party and award-winning ceremony, Akinmoladun said payment of teachers’ salaries, excursion for students, and transportation of students would cost more with the hike in the price of petroleum in the country.

Akinmoladun however said the proprietors are not afraid of losing students to government-owned institutions because of the quality education they would give to students who passed through his school.

Akinmoladun admonished the students to be of good conduct during the holiday just as he advised the parents to use the window of holiday to prepare for the next academic session, which he said would see the first set of the school graduating from the institution.

The proprietors promised to enhance the facilities of the school including an auditorium, laboratory, and classes to international standards to attract quality teachers and students to the institution.

Pastor Taiwo Adeyeye in his sermon exhorts the students and others that there is a time for everything, and they should use their time justifiably.

The chairman of the occasion, Otunba Olowoniyi Akinleminu expressed his joy and happiness to what he met on the ground. He admonished the pupils to be of good behaviour and focus on their studies.