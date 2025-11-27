Why We Handed Over 24 Rescued Schoolgirls To Kebbi Gov –Military

The military has handed over the 24 schoolgirls of the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School (GGCSS) Maga in Kebbi State released by their abductors on Monday to Governor Nasir Idris. Major Gen. W. B. Idris performed the handover on Tuesday night in Birnin Kebbi. Idris explained that immediately after schoolgirls’ abduction, troops launched an intensive pursuit of the gunmen who kidnapped them.

According to him, security forces identified Magiga Forest as the location where the victims were being held, and the area was subsequently cordoned off, with all entry and exit points blocked by soldiers.

He said: “President Bola Tinubu directed the Minister of State for Defence Muhammad Bello Matawalle to relocate to Kebbi to ensure the full return of all abducted schoolgirls. “I am happy to present the 24 recovered victims today. They are all here, hale and hearty, no deaths, no injuries.”