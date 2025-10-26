Why We Expanded Presidential Amnesty Scholarship Scheme – Otuaro

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr. Dennis Otuaro, has reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that more indigent students and communities across the Niger Delta benefit from the PAP scholarship scheme.

Otuaro explained that the decision to expand the scholarship programme was driven by the need to widen access to formal education for underprivileged students and to build a robust manpower base within the region.

He made this known during an interactive session in London on Saturday with beneficiaries of the PAP scholarship initiative currently pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate studies in various universities across the United Kingdom.

The engagement, convened at Otuaro’s instance, provided an avenue for open discussions between the PAP Office and the scholarship beneficiaries on issues relating to their welfare and academic challenges, with a view to addressing them.

According to Otuaro, while the in-country scholarship deployment stood at 3,800 in the 2024/2025 academic year, the figure has increased to 3,900 in 2025/2026, with about 200 students currently on foreign scholarships.

He attributed the increase to the massive support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

“I am greatly encouraged by the President and the NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu. They are both impressed with the progress of PAP initiatives, which align with Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” Otuaro said.

He charged the students to justify the Federal Government’s huge investment in their education by excelling academically and maintaining good conduct as responsible ambassadors of Nigeria.

“We want the scholarship programme to impact more students and communities in the Niger Delta. That’s why we expanded it and increased access to formal education opportunities. Take this opportunity seriously so that the government will be further encouraged,” he said.

Otuaro also expressed gratitude to President Tinubu and the NSA for their continued support, describing the PAP scholarship as a life-changing opportunity for Niger Delta youths.

“The knowledge you are acquiring today will help you plan and prepare for the future. It is something that cannot be taken away from you,” he added.

He urged the students to remain disciplined, avoid misconduct, and focus on becoming agents of positive change.

“Government is investing heavily in you, and you have an obligation to justify that investment. Be responsible, stay focused, and make your families and communities proud,” he said.