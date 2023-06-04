Why We Exonerated Doguwa Of Murder Charges, By Lawal, Ex-kano Ag

Can you take us through the facts of the murder case against Doguwa?

This deals with a case of criminal conspiracy, mischief by fire and culpable homicide which was taken over from Kano State Command of the Nigeria Police, following the directives of the Inspector General of Police, Homicide Section, Force CID, Abuja for further investigation.

The facts are that on the February 26, 2023 at about 1500 hours during the collation of results of the Presidential and National Assembly Elections at Tudunwada/Doguwa Federal Constituency, it was alleged that one Alhassan Ado Doguwa, a member representing Tudunwada/Doguwa Federal Constituency (here-in-after referred to as the 1st suspect), conspired with his supporters of All Progressives Congress (APC), namely Bashiru Da- hiru, Bola Mairodi, Nazifi Asnani, Abdullahi Alaramma, Nafiu Musa, Hamisu Ahmadu, and others all at large and conducted themselves in a manner calculated to have caused a breach of peace.

They were alleged to have set ablaze the office of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Tudunwada Local Government Area, Kano, where one Mohammed Sarkin Pawa and Amiru Mallam Ahmadu (here-in-after referred to as 1st and 2nd deceased) died in the unfortunate fire incident. While Buhari Rayyanu, Labaran Sule, Ahmed Sani, Mudan- sir Abdullahi and Awwalu Garba (here-in- after referred to as the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th victims respectively) sustained various degrees of fire burns on their bodies.

It was further alleged that the 1st suspect used a firearm and shot one Dauda Ibrahim who died of gunshot injury (here-in-after referred to as 3rd deceased), while Sani Bala and Umar Dauda (here-in-after referred to as the 1st and 2nd victims respectively) both sustained gunshot injuries on their leg and hand respectively. It was also alleged that the suspects also used knives and inflicted injuries on many other people.

How do you get to know about this case?

We gathered from the case diary that the In- spector General of Police directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Homicide Section, to lead a team of detectives to Kano State for further investigation on March 31, 2023. As a result, this Ministry was asked to return the case diary that was forwarded to us following the directives of the IGP vide a letter dated March 31, 2023.

The team left Kano to Tudunwada Local Government Area, invited the victims and recorded their statements. We also found statements of about 28 witnesses ranging from APC and NNPP supporters, including those of police officers. The statement of the Returning Officer for Tudunwada/Doguwa Federal Constituency, one Professor I. A. Yakasai was also recorded. Scenes of crime were visited at the INEC office, NNPP office, including APC office and graveyards where the deceased were buried all in Tudunwada Local Government Area of Kano state.

Video coverage and photographs of the scenes and victims were also found in the case diary. Investigation further reveals that the distance between the NNPP office that was burnt down and that of INEC office is approximately 300 metres. First and second deceased persons were buried on the very day of the incident without postmortem examination.

The third deceased person who was alleged to have sustained bullet injury and Doguwa said to have been referred to Al Manat Clinic in Kano where he died, was also buried by the family and no autopsy was conducted. We found a letter in the case file requesting Al Manat Clinic for report the death of the third deceased person.

What are the findings during the investigation activities?

We found the statements of witnesses given during the first investigation carried out at Kano State CID and in the course of the further investigation conducted by the FCID. Further, in the course of investigations, medical reports in respect of eight victims were obtained from Tudunwada General Hospital.

The results were signed by Dr. Abdulazeez Abdulmuminu. From his conclusion, it was clear to us that he did not examine any of the victims where he said he was informed by the health personnel on duty when the victims were brought to the hospital.

And that certain medical investigations were required which were not carried out, thus the medical assessment was not conclusive at all. The pistols in possession of the second and third suspects who are aides of the first suspect were sent to Lagos for ballistic examination. It was also discovered that the pistols and 30 rounds of ammunition were recovered from them.

The forensic analysis of the ballistician states that the Beretta Pistol calibre with breach identification numbers J5569Z and J59144 had 15 ammunition each were assigned to them. Therefore, investigations reveal the ammunition given to them were found intact. The police could not obtain the medical report of the third deceased person who was alleged to have been shot from the private hospital that he was said to have been referred for medical attention.

What are your observations then?

Firstly, there was a political crisis in Tudun- wada Local Government Area of Kano State on the 26 of June 2023 during the collation exercise of the general elections held the previous day. Secondly, that there was a lot of chaos in the Tudunwada LGA on that day which resulted in loss of lives and others sustaining injuries, and fire incidents. Thirdly, that we came across many statements of witnesses with a lot of discrepancies.

Some witnesses stated that they saw the first suspect carrying a dane gun while others said it was a pistol. We found exculpatory and exculpatory statements regarding the involvement of the first suspect in the offences committed on the day of the incident.

We have seen sufficient evidence including confessional statements and real evidence as contained in the case file to conclude that NNPP supporters blocked the main road to prevent results from reaching the collation center. The ninth to 12th suspects confessed to have committed the offence.

It is also clear that the first and second deceased persons were amongst the suspects that set the fire on the street. That the NNPP supporters blocked the road near their party office by burning tyres which extended into the NNPP office and got it burnt. As a result, the first and second deceased persons lost their lives and many got injured.

That the body of the third deceased person who was alleged to have died of gunshots (who said before he died that he didn’t know who shot him, and said to have died in a private hospital was not seen and we did not find any medical evidence to conclude that there was the death of anybody who died of gunshots.

That autopsy was not conducted on the remains of the deceased persons even though there was a report certifying that the primary cause of death of the first and second deceased was third degree burns. That the medical reports regarding the injured persons who were treated and discharged show that they sustained various degrees of injuries such as gunshots, burns and fractures.

However, the medical doctor that signed the report stated that he did not examine any of the victims he only gave report based on what a staff on duty told him. And that they requested for some tests and x-ray which will confirm whether indeed the wounds were caused by gunshots but we’re not done therefore making the medical assessment inconclusive.

And that the second and third suspects were armed on the very day of the incident with two Beretta Pistols, each with 15 rounds of live ammunition. And the pistols were recovered and sent to Lagos for ballistic analysis. The ballistician gave a report that the pistols were found with 15 rounds of ammunition meaning that they were intact and not fired as against the allegations that the first suspect took the gun from them and used them.

Similarly, that no bullet or bullet shell was recovered at the scene of the crime, and no bullet was removed from any of the injured persons alleged to have been shot by the first suspect. We found sufficient evidence in the case file that NNPP supporters brought jerry cans of petrol into their office and that those that died and others that sustained injuries were among those that put out the fire on the main road.

That one victim by the name Labaran Sule stated that his friend, one Mukhtar, was at the scene when the first suspect was shooting him and cutting him with a machete. And the statement of that witness, i.e.Mukhtar was not taken. That only three exhibits namely one cutlass, one knife, and charms were recovered during the investigation.

That there was no forensic or scientific evidence as to the type and calibre of arms used to inflict the fatal injuries. This is understandable since, apparently, no shells were recovered from the scene. There is no clear evidence that anybody suffered bullet wounds.

So upon all these stands, what is your conclusion?

Based on the foregoing facts and observations, we are of the opinion that we cannot substantiate charges of criminal conspiracy, mischief by fire and culpable homicide against the first suspect. This is because we cannot find sufficient evidence to link him with the said offences considering the fact that we are faced with so many exculpatory evidences for and against him. And the statements of those that implicated him were full of contradictions.

And apart from their contradictory statements we could not find medical evidence to prove that the death of the deceased persons was caused by the act or omission of the first suspect. The law is clear that where the available evidence is in favor of the accused and another against him, it creates doubts and doubts are always resolved in favor of the accused.

Contradictory statements also create doubts. It is our considered view therefore, that the allegations that he killed people by whatever means cannot be substantiated.

It is our opinion therefore that only the eighth to 12th suspects will be charged with mischief by fire under Section 336 of the Penal Code (as amended) By this, we reiterate the stand of the Ministry of Justice Kano State to ensure that it carries its statutory functions of ensuring ultimate dispensation of justice, equity and fairness irrespective of who it favours.

We at the Ministry of Justice are invariably guided by the findings of the investigations of the police as contained in the case diary sent to it from the FCID, devoid of sentiments, fear or favour.