Why We Discontinued Natasha’s Recall Process – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained that it has to discontinue the process for the recall of Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan because only the signature/thumbprints of 208,132 (or 43.86 percent) of the 474,554 registered voters could be ascertained.

This, the commission stated, fell shot of constitutional requirement of more than one-half of figure of the registered voters in the constituency, “which is at least 237,278 voters.”

INEC National Commissioner Sam Olumekun, in a statement after the commission’s weekly meeting on Thursday, said the number fell short of the constitutional requirement by 29,146 signatories.

“Consequently, the petition has not met the requirement of Section 69(a) of the Constitution. Therefore, no further action shall be taken on the recall of the Senator,” he stated.

Olumekun who is also Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, added that in line with the provision of Clause 2(d) of the Regulations and Guidelines for Recall 2024, INEC “has issued a public notice to that effect which is also copied to the presiding officer of the Senate.”

He recalled that the commission had assured Nigerians that it would handle the matter with fairness to the parties involved and in line with the provisions of the law and its Regulations and Guidelines.

According to him, the Thursday’s meeting considered the report of its physical count of the signatures/thumbprints forwarded with the petition for the recall of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan in line with Clause 2(b) of the Regulations and Guidelines for Recall 2024.

He stated that a petition for the recall of a senator must comply with the provision of Section 69(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), which requires the signatures of more than one-half of the registered voters in the constituency.

The National Commissioner disclosed that across the 902 polling units in 57 registration areas and five Local government areas that make up the senatorial district, INEC was only able to ascertain 208,132 signatures/thumbprints from the submission made by the petitioners.

“The total number of registered voters in the Kogi Central Senatorial District is 474,554,” he said.

Olumekun stated that the commission summary of the review of the signatures/thumbprints of the petitioners, which are disaggregated by Local Government Areas, are available on INEC’s website and social media platforms for public information

