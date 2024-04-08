Why We Detained Husband Whose Wife Died In Benin Hospital – Police

The Edo State Police Command yesterday explained why it detained one Christopher Owegie whose wife died at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) on Saturday. A statement by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Funsho Adegboye, said Owegie was briefly detained after assaulting the medical doctor who attended to the wife before she died.

In the statement made available to newsmen in Benin by Chidi Nwabuzor, the command’s spokesperson, Adegboyec said Owogie was kept in safe custody, counselled for about an hour, and released unconditionally. “On the 6th of April 2024, one Mr Owegie Christopher was said to have taken his wife, who was in a state of coma, to the UBTH Benin for treatment. “The woman was attended to by a medical doctor, one Dr Osaretin Asemota, who stabilised her condition at a time but she later gave up the ghost while receiving treatment and was confirmed dead by the medical doctor.

“The news of the woman’s death enraged her husband, Mr Owegie Christopher, to the extent that he attacked and assaulted Dr Osaretin Asemota. “And accused him of being deceptive for asking him to buy expensive medicines for his wife when he knew she will eventually die.”