Why We Destroyed Impounded Motorcycles – FCTA

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Sunday explained why it has been crushing impounded commercial motorcycles otherwise known as Okada in the nation’s capital.

The FCTA Directorate of Road Traffic Services who spoke with newsmen in Abuja said the move is in line with the provisions of the law.

According to the Head of Operations at DRTS, Deborah Osho the motorcycles were crushed to serve as a deterrence to violation of the ban on motorcycle operation in the Federal Capital City and some parts of the Territory.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the FCTA on August 31, impounded and crushed 400 commercial motorcycles for operating illegally in the Abuja capital city.

Speaking on the development, Osho clarified that there was still a motorbike prohibition in place in some parts of Abuja and added that part of the enforcement was crushing impounded okadas within the confines of the law.

She explained that the operators were allowed to operate freely in areas like Gwagwalada, Bwari, and Nyanya among other suburbs of the FCT, stressing that any okada impounded within the city would be crushed.

She continued by saying that under the law, there were two reasons for seizing motorcycles: either they posed a hazard to public safety or they were subject to a court forfeiture order.

Osho explained that the ban on motorcycles became imperative following the public outcry that the okada operators were constituting a menace in the city.

“They were also used for many criminal activities including snatching valuables and mobile handsets from unsuspecting passersby.

This is in addition to the rising numbers of casualties from accidents involving okada riders,” she said.

Osho stated that riders were well-informed of the ban’s implementation in 2006, regardless of whether operators were aware of it or what would happen if they were arrested.