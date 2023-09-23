Why We Designed Cooking Stove That Uses Water -14-Year-Old Kano Twins

A twin from Kano State identified as Hassan Muhammad Nawad and Hussaini Muhammad Nawad, have shared the rationale behind developing a cooking stove that utilizes both petrol and water, enabling it to cook for an extended period of over five hours.

Speaking with newsmen on Saturday, the twins explained that their motivation for creating the cooking stove was their desire to utilize their skills and innovation to develop something practical that could alleviate people’s challenges and make a positive contribution to economic growth.

The battery-powered stove is equipped with an engine that the battery powers to facilitate the flow of both water and petrol, ultimately generating the necessary heat for cooking.

Hassan mentioned that the concept of creating the stove had its origins approximately five years ago when they were still in primary school.

He said: “I have been thinking of how gas is used to produce fire for cooking, and the possibility of doing something that will even ease the process by using an electronic method to provide the fire through the use of water and petrol. We started from there, and here we are today.

READ ALSO:

“However, in this case, the petrol and water will not reduce, A litre will take months without even reducing. You can only change it if you notice that it has turned black, which can take almost a year.

“The battery and small engine attached will just propel the water and petrol to give a flammable air which will give the fire,” he explained.

The other twin, Hussaini, also explained that “The water is not normal water, it is mixed with alum and salt. Inside the box, you will see a small engine that provides the wind that passes through the water and petrol.”

He said with the present economic situation of the country, their initiative will create employment opportunities.

“We want to initiate a transformation among the youth circle in northern Nigeria. We noticed that we are being left behind, but we have the talent. All we need is to be productive enough so that we can create employment opportunities and provide sustainable and easier means of living for people.”