Why We Deployed Teargas In Abuja –FHQ

The Force Headquarters (FHQ), yesterday, justified police operatives’ resort to firing of teargas cannisters on protesters in Abuja, saying the move was to deter them from accessing the three-arms zone.

This followed an order of court making the seat of power (Aso Rock), National Assembly, and other critical assets within the general area a red-line. The Omoyele Sowore-led FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest, was held under a security blanket that was mounted by elements of the Military, police operatives, and other relevant law enforcement agencies.

The development caused traffic snarl along some entry points, especially the Keffi Mararaba-Nyanya express way, preventing many from entering the “city centre”, where they earn their daily income.

Speaking on the use of teargas on X, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said: “Police teargassed protesters attempting to approach Aso Villa in clear contravention of a court order restricting protests around the Villa, National Assembly, Force Headquarters, Court of Appeal, Eagle Square and Shehu Shagari Way. “We are the country’s foremost law enforcement agency. We carried out our mandate.

“And we did not block the road but cleared it after it was blocked by the protesters. “This was to enable other Nigerians easy passage to their respective destinations.”