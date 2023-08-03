Why We Deleted All Approved Loan Apps On Our Website –Irukera

The Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Babatunde Irukera, has disclosed that all approved loan apps, otherwise known as Digital Money Lenders (DMLs) were deleted from the Commission’s website in order to scrutinise them. The Commission said the list, which comprises names of over 180 registered loan apps in the country was removed for ‘clean-up.’

“The list is undergoing a clean-up and will be made available as soon as possible,” the message on the FCCPC website reads. It has been reported that some of the registered digital lenders have continued to defame and harass their customers, the same practice the registration was meant to forestall. Highlighting some of the challenges of regulating online lenders, Irukera had said the fact that the companies operate on the internet makes it very difficult to have total regulatory control.

“Our concern is similar to global challenges concerning digital lending. Technology is an incredible tool and platform for expansion and shared prosperity; however, it is sadly also a potential tool for exploiting and impoverishing people. We are now certain that those who are willing to do business ethically have come within the Framework, while those determined to engage in illegal and abusive conduct find other means.

“Although the potential for their businesses and patronage is severely diminished by the regulatory and enforcement framework, the internet still makes it possible for them to engage in business anyway. We are also discovering that some within the Framework are creating alternative channels outside of the Framework to do business. As we find those, we permanently, without opportunity for renewal or return re- move them from the list allowed to operate.