Why We Created Specialty Healthcare C’ttee – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday, said his leadership established the Committee on Specialty Healthcare as part of efforts to enhance comprehensive and improved healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

He made this known during his remarks at the opening of a public hearing organized by the committee on three healthcare-related bills.

The three bills under consideration are the Bill for an Act to Establish the Federal Institute of Vision and Optical Research, Erema, Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area, Rivers State, to provide for scientific research, development of new technologies and products in vision and optical health, and for related matters (HB. 586); the Bill for an Act to Establish the Federal College of Optometry, Odiokwu, Ahoada-West/Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni, Rivers State, to provide for courses leading to the award of designated degrees, diplomas, and certificates in optometry, ophthalmology, and related courses, and for related matters (HB. 587); and the Bill for an Act to Amend the National Eye Centre Act Cap. N38, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, to provide for the establishment of more specialist eye care centres and related matters (HB. 1060).

According to the Speaker, these bills reflect the 10th House of Representatives’ commitment to improving the healthcare system through the recruitment, training, and retention of healthcare professionals and allied healthcare workers, the integration of new healthcare technologies, and legislative reforms on public health to enhance healthcare delivery.

He explained that the Committee on Specialty Healthcare is one of the new standing committees established by the 10th House of Representatives, underscoring its commitment to providing the requisite legislative frameworks for holistic, comprehensive, and improved healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

He added that it also ensures effective legislative oversight in the health sector, focusing on specialized healthcare institutions in the country.

The Speaker noted that the committee’s efforts align with the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018, which prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities and mandates accessibility to public services and buildings in line with their constitutional right to life.

He added that if these bills are passed, they will address low-level scientific research and development in vision healthcare, increase the number of qualified eye care professionals, and expand the establishment of specialized eye care facilities across the country.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Committee on Specialty Healthcare, Alex Egbona, said that the committee was established to oversee all specialized health institutions in Nigeria, including eye care hospitals and related health institutions.

He welcomed stakeholders to the public hearing, emphasizing the importance of expanding access to specialized healthcare services.

He said the three bills generally seek to increase public access to healthcare for Nigerians, particularly in the area of eye care, vision, and optical health, and to expand specialized health facilities and services across all parts of the country.

He expressed hope that the deliberations, opinions, and submissions made during the hearing would assist the committee in its report to the House for further legislative actions.

