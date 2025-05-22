Why We Created AI Division – INEC

Share

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved the creation of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Division under its ICT Department to enhance electoral credibility through predictive analytics, automation, and intelligent safeguards.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Olumekun acknowledged concerns over the use of AI for spreading fake news and manipulating content online but emphasized its potential in data-driven decision-making, risk detection and mitigation, as well as in deepening voter services automation and geo-spatial intelligence to improve logistics and polling unit allocation.

He explained that the Commission’s recent participation in global conferences on the impact of AI on elections influenced the decision to establish the new division.

“Consequently, the Commission approved the creation of an Artificial Intelligence Division under the ICT Department to harness the positive aspects of AI and mitigate its negative impacts on elections,” he said.

Olumekun noted that the new division will enable INEC to better coordinate and maximize existing technological investments through centralized AI governance.

“It will also enhance decision-making through data-driven insights, risk management, and voter engagement,” he added.

He emphasized that the initiative places INEC at the forefront of institutionalizing AI within its ICT infrastructure and marks a significant step in the ongoing reform of the electoral process, especially in areas requiring only administrative action by the Commission.

