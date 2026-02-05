Why We Constructed Dual Carriageway, 10 Other Roads In Ilesa – Osun Govt

The Osun State Government on Thursday said the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke has constructed the 6.2-kilometer dual carriageway alongside 10 other township roads in Ilesa to stimulate industrial growth, expand business hubs, and support emerging enterprises in the ancient town.

This is just as the community lauded the infrastructure interventions and endorsed Governor Adeleke for a second term in office.

The Osun State Government, through the Director of Highways, Engr. Moruf Ojebode, speaking with newsmen during an assessment of the roads in Ilesa, noted that the road projects are part of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s infrastructure-driven agenda to reposition Ilesa as a major commercial and economic corridor in the state.

He added that the improved road network, which totals 20 kilometers, has eased movement, enhanced access to markets and industrial clusters, and created a more enabling environment for investors and small-scale businesses.

According to him, Ilesa, being an ancient town, has never witnessed a dual carriageway before. “It was this administration that brought that to the city. We now have a dual carriageway that spans from the palace of the Owa-Obokun, through Imo International Brewery, to the Ilesa-Akure Expressway. The total length is 6.2 km and includes walkways with solar-powered street lights.”

“If you look at the geography of Ilesa, you will discover that the industrial section of the town is along the road we have chosen. We have International Brewery and other establishments located along that corridor. After the completion of that road, those areas and houses have transformed into companies and business hubs,” he continued.

“That dual carriageway has put Ilesa in the limelight. It has developed the town further by bringing majestic upliftment to the ancient city.

“We have completed other roads in the town, numbering about 10, namely: Ademoroti, Ogbon Titun, Bonke, Ita Ofa, Atakunmosa Market, Imose, Adeti, Oke Ese, Ajimoko, and INEC roads.”

The community, through their leaders, lauded the impact of the projects, stating that it resonated with their demands. Hence, they endorsed Governor Adeleke for a second term in recognition of what they described as visible, people-oriented development.

The Council Chairman of Ilesa West, Hon. Oladiti Aluko, advised residents and road users against activities capable of damaging the roads, saying, “Our governor has fulfilled part of his electoral promises to us, and we must make good use of the roads.”

Also, a community head, Prince Adeyemi Adeniran, said, “All Ilesa indigenes are behind Governor Ademola Adeleke for a second term. He has done very well in the area of infrastructure, and we must continue to support his government.”

Similarly, the Vice Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Abuja Park, Temitope Matthew, said, “This road is beneficial to my members, and we are in full support of this government. We will vote for him massively in the 2026 gubernatorial poll.”