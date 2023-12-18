Why we conferred honorary degrees on Mohammed, Yuguda, by VC

The Sa’adu Zungur University Gadau (SAZUG) has said the school decided to honour Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed and ex-Governor Isa Yuguda because of their contributions to education development. Vice-Chancellor Fatima Tahir said: “The university initially relied mostly on visiting and sabbatical lecturers while sending its permanent staff, mostly lower ranks of Graduate Assistants, Assistant Lecturers, and Lecturers II, for further training to obtain higher degrees (Masters and PhDs).

“Subsequently, as the university grew, under Governor Bala Mohammed, some faculties were demerged and others were established, including departments and new academic programmes, bringing the total number of faculties to nine with 41 academic programmes majority of which have full accreditation, and a student population of 22, 646 postgraduates and part-time inclusive.” The governor stressed his commitment to continuing with reviving the education sector to meet global contemporary challenges, particularly in the areas of technology deriving force.